Scotland vs England: famous moments in ‘Auld Enemy’ fixtures from Kenny Dalglish to Jim Baxter - gallery

Some of Scotland’s finest and most memorable moments ahead of Heritage Anniversary fixture

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:38 BST

Scotland will host England in the 150th Anniversary fixture of the Heritage football match later this evening. This is the first time in two years the sides have played each other with their most recent fixture coming in the Euros 2020 group stages.

Over the years, there have been some highly competitive fixtures between the two sides and despite this evening’s match being a friendly, the fire and passion is expected to be well and truly alive as nations fight it out to see who can win the ‘Battle of Britain’.

The sides first met on St Andrew’s day in 1872 in a match that is deemed to have sparked international football. It is estimated between 2,500 and 4,000 fans headed to the West of Scotland Cricket Club to watch the match and in 2023, it is believed that all 51,000 seats at Hampden Park will be filled for the latest edition in the ‘Auld Enemy’ clash.

Ahead of tonight’s battle, here are some of the most historic and memorable moments for The Tartan Army in previous fixtures against England...

Scotland’s Stephen O’Donnell ‘bodies’ Jack Grealish in 2020 Euros fixture

1. 2020: Stephen O’Donnell

Griffiths score two stunning free-kicks as England and Scotland draw 2-2 in World Cup qualifier

2. 2017 - Leigh Griffiths

Morrison opens up the scoring for Scotland in fixture that eventually ends in 3-2 win for England

3. 2013 - James Morrison

Scotland retook the lead at Wembley with a great goal from Kenny Miller but it proved not to be enough

4. 2013 - Kenny Miller

