Some of Scotland’s finest and most memorable moments ahead of Heritage Anniversary fixture

Scotland will host England in the 150th Anniversary fixture of the Heritage football match later this evening. This is the first time in two years the sides have played each other with their most recent fixture coming in the Euros 2020 group stages.

Over the years, there have been some highly competitive fixtures between the two sides and despite this evening’s match being a friendly, the fire and passion is expected to be well and truly alive as nations fight it out to see who can win the ‘Battle of Britain’.

The sides first met on St Andrew’s day in 1872 in a match that is deemed to have sparked international football. It is estimated between 2,500 and 4,000 fans headed to the West of Scotland Cricket Club to watch the match and in 2023, it is believed that all 51,000 seats at Hampden Park will be filled for the latest edition in the ‘Auld Enemy’ clash.

Ahead of tonight’s battle, here are some of the most historic and memorable moments for The Tartan Army in previous fixtures against England...

1 . 2020: Stephen O’Donnell Scotland’s Stephen O’Donnell ‘bodies’ Jack Grealish in 2020 Euros fixture Photo Sales

2 . 2017 - Leigh Griffiths Griffiths score two stunning free-kicks as England and Scotland draw 2-2 in World Cup qualifier Photo Sales

3 . 2013 - James Morrison Morrison opens up the scoring for Scotland in fixture that eventually ends in 3-2 win for England Photo Sales