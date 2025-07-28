Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester is confident his side can break their eight-year wait for a win away at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen last left Tynecastle with a win in 2017 after a 2-1 victory and neither side have been able to inflict an away defeat to each other since that match.

However, Dons defender and Scottish Cup winner Mats Knoester is confident his side can overcome their rivals as they face each other on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season. The Jambos head into the match on the back of a perfect Premier Sports Cup group stage while Jimmy Thelin’s side have not been in competitive action since beating Celtic at Hampden at the end of May.

On the prospect of facing Hearts, the 26-year-old said, “They’re a good team, a big team as well. I think it’s going to be an exciting game. It’s not going to be an easy game away, but I think it’s going to be interesting to see. Always the first game in the season is interesting to see how the teams are after the pre-season.”

Knoester also reflected on the cup final victory and how breaking their hoodoo against Celtic can help them in this game. Aberdeen’s record against the Hoops, especially at Hampden Park, has not been one they look back on fondly.

“We’re aware that it’s a tough game,” the Dutch centre back said. “Away at Hearts, but I also think the past doesn’t really matter. And if I can go back to Celtic at Hampden, we don’t have a really good record against Celtic and then you win the game. So, in football, I don’t think you should go too much back to the past and then look forward.”

Aberdeen and Hearts to battle for third spot

There is also the matter of the battle for third coming into this season, as both sides are tipped to challenge each other for the position in the league table, with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes now in charge of Hearts. The Jambos’ Edinburgh rivals Hibs, who finished third last season, are also likely to have a say in that challenge.

The former Heracles Almelo and Ferencváros defender admitted this will be the case in the coming season, saying: “Yeah, if we look a bit further, I think they’re also one of the competitors. Of course, as Aberdeen, you’re one of the bigger teams, and Hearts is that as well. So, in that way, I think we should compete with each other but I prefer to just go week by week. I do that with myself and also with the team and their goals.”

Knoester also knows that Jimmy Thelin’s side will have a target on their backs after their famous cup win but he is confident they won’t see it as a burden, adding: Yeah, it can be. [It’s] no problem. If they want to see it like that, it’s fine.”

