The Hearts recruit found out in New York just how big the club he’s signed for truly is.

A New York moment sparked a realisation over Hearts - and he’s been left impressed by the quality inside his new dressing room.

Oisin McEntee is one of several new signings under head coach Derek McInnes this summer. He comes in from Walsall with previous experience in the SPFL at Greenock Morton, with the ability to play right back, centre back and in midfield areas, getting competitive minutes under his belt on Premier Sports Cup group stage duty.

Now all attentions turn to the Premiership opener against Aberdeen after a strong friendly win over Premier League side Sunderland in Craig Gordon’s testimonial. McEntee was off to the Big Apple soon after signing for Hearts, and there he discovered the Gorgie appeal is global, as he opened up on pre season under McInnes.

New Hearts signing on Jambos appeal

He said: “So I signed with Hearts and then flew out to see my sister in New York and I bumped into a Hearts fan straight away. I realised what a big club it is straight away, that you're meeting fans in New York.

"It's probably been my hardest pre-season in terms of double sessions and stuff like that but I think you need that going into the Scottish Premier League season, you need to be fit, you need to be strong and I feel really good for it, my body feels really good.

"I think a lot of work goes into it on the training ground. The fitness as well, it's obviously a high intensity, it's going to be quite a lot of work. Paying dividends when it comes to the games, it feels a lot easier than other pre-seasons in terms of when you go into the game you feel ready, you feel at it, so it's been really enjoyable."

Hearts trio land stirring compliments

McEntee was unleashed in midfield, a role he prefers, when coming up against Sunderland. He loved working alongside Cammy Devlin who he rates highly, while summer signing duo Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis are another two labelled under the same emphatic verdict.

He said: “I think that's kind of my game when I'm in the middle and I really enjoy that side of the game, the nasty side of the game, winning second balls and first balls and stuff and just doing my job for the team. It's been enjoyable, wherever the gaffer wants me to play, I'll play, I don't mind. That would be my preferred position. Cammy's an unbelievable player and it shows how many games he's played at this club and he's played at this level for a long time, so it's enjoyable having him in there backing me up.

“You don't want teams to enjoy playing against you and I feel like we have the players in the team that have that bit of quality and we have a good mix of players that want to be competitive and win the ball back to let the players go and express themselves. Those two boys can mix it too, winning the ball back and the look of Braga, he's physical, he's winning the ball back but he has that bit of class too but they've been unbelievable since they came in.

"I think it’s a testament to the recruitment and bringing good people in first and foremost. We obviously went out to Spain and everyone gelled really well with team activities and stuff like that and training all the time, that just comes naturally but it's been a really enjoyable pre-season just getting to know new people and there's a lot of new boys. Everyone's gelled together nicely."