Hearts fans have been sent the latest update on a pending arrival.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heart of Midlothian could confirm the arrival of their newest star early next week despite the footballer having been in the country for two weeks.

Pierre Landry Kabore is set to be announced as the Jambos’ latest star on Monday having been in Edinburgh for a fortnight ahead of his move from the Estonian side FK Trans Narva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts boss Derek McInnes revealed that the club had hoped for Kabore’s work permit to be approved by Friday, in time for their 3-0 pre-season friendly win over newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland. However, it now appears that has had to be pushed back with the 24-year-old’s permit now likely to arrive on Monday.

The Tynecastle club have a behind-closed-doors game later this week and it is hoped that the goalscoring ace will make his first appearance for the club then. Speaking to the media, McInnes claimed: “Hopefully, we can get his work permit done by Monday, I think it is. We were hoping so yesterday, we were indicated we’d get it yesterday and he could play the day.

The Burkina Faso international joined JK Trans Narva in January 2024 and would go on to score 22 goals in 20 appearances for the club last season.

McInnes continued by adding: “He’s top goalscorer over there. Well, he was, I don’t know if he still is. But he’s been doing a lot of great work on his own, but certainly, try to get him integrated with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were hoping that he could have got on the pitch today, but we’ve had to wait a wee bit longer. We’re hoping that we can maybe make some sort of announcement on that at the beginning of the week.”

The Jambos head coach was also questioned on reports that the club’s interest in signing Icelandic midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson. The 22-year-old midfielder has scored two goals from 16 appearances for Valur this season and Hearts are hopeful he could be the ninth signing of the summer.

McInnes, however, remained tight-lipped on the situation, playing down any hopes by saying “ I don’t really want to comment on anything until anything’s over the line. I think, like with all signings, we can’t keep a secret at Hearts, everything gets out”

“We’re interested in a few players and until we’re in a position to make an announcement. “Kabore’s well-versed and he’s been in the country for a while now. So we’re just waiting to get him done. But, and everything else, we’ll just wait until we can get things over the line.”