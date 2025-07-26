Hearts talent completes loan transfer move as he joins growing past and present Jambos contingent at rival
A Hearts talent has joined a number of familiar Jambos faces by making a season-long loan move to Livingston.
David Martindale’s side are back in the Premiership after promotion via the play-offs last season. They have already signed Hearts midfielder Macaulay Tait on a season long loan deal and have now added another Jambos prospect to the engine room in Aidan Denholm, who also joins for the duration of the 25/26 Premiership season.
Denholm has featured 25 times for Hearts at senior level and a loan spell at Ross County in the top flight was cut short last term due to injury. Now he is heading to West Lothian for senior exposure, where 2012 Scottish Cup winner Ryan McGowan will be a teammate. Other former Hearts players in the team include Robbie Muirhead, Jack Hamilton and Danny Wilson, who all contributed to Livi’s promotion.
