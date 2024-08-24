Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Scottish Premiership stories as Hibs and Hearts prepare for another big weekend.

The Scottish Premiership is now well underway with another big weekend of action on the horizon. Hibs will look to arrest a poor start of two straight defeats when they host an in-form Dundee at Easter Road this afternoon, while Hearts are at Motherwell on Sunday having taken just one point from their opening two fixtures. Neither side have been fast out the blocks but at this early stage, victory can turn the tide very quickly.

Elsewhere, Celtic and Aberdeen will look to extend their perfect early starts away from home at Kilmarnock and St. Mirren respectively, while Rangers host Ross County and Dundee United welcome St. Johnstone to Tannadice Park. It’s set to be another busy week across the board and The Edinburgh Evening News has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding Hibs, Hearts and their rivals.

Nisbet race

Aberdeen look set to ‘win the race’ for in-demand striker Kevin Nisbet, with a season-long loan move from English Championship outfit Millwall expected to be confirmed soon. The Scottish Sun claim Jimmy Thelin’s side have staved off competition from Hibs for the 27-year-old, who could see his move to Pittodrie made permanent later in the season if things go well.

Hibs only sold Nisbet to Millwall in a £2million deal last summer but were keen on bringing the striker back to Easter Road, with goals and experience needed. But the 11-cap Scotland international looks to have decided on a fresh challenge for an Aberdeen side who have started the season with two straight wins.

Nesbit will arrive at Pittodrie to replace Bojan Miovski, who joined Spanish top-tier outfit Girona after bagging an impressive 16 goals in 38 Scottish Premiership appearances last season. It leaves Hibs still on the lookout for a new striker.

O’Riley deal

Celtic look set to smash their own Scottish record sale after agreeing a ‘deal in principle’ for Matt O’Riley to join Brighton and Hove Albion. Sky Sports claim Danish midfielder O’Riley looks set to head south in a move worth around £30m, eclipsing the £25m sales of Jota and Kieran Tierney to Al Ittihad and Arsenal respectively.

Celtic had previously rejected five bids from Atalanta for O’Riley, who registered an incredible 19 goals and 18 assists last season, but look to have received a fee which satisfies them from the Premier League Seagulls. The finer details of a move will now need to be ironed out but it is looking increasingly likely that the 23-year-old will leave Parkhead.

Ibrox exit nears

Rangers defender Ben Davies looks set to secure a loan move to English League One outfit Birmingham City. Rangers Review claim Davies will put pen to paper on a season-long loan deal as he searches for more regular first-team football.

“I don’t know,” Philippe Clement said when quizzed on Davies; future this week. “I know things, of course, but I will not go into rumours until things are signed, until things are sure. So I cannot say anything about that now.”