'Keep pushing' message for Hibs prospect after contract extension

Fullback rewarded for progress with long-term contract

Hibs kid Kanayo Megwa has been urged to keep pushing for a regular first-team spot – after signing a contract extension tying him to the club until 2028. The 20-year-old right back, who can also play on the left, already has over 50 senior appearances to his name – eight with Hibs and the rest on loan at Airdrieonians and Kelty Hearts.

And Hibs boss David Gray said Megwa had already shown himself capable of stepping up to provide competition for Lewis Miller and Chris Cadden, the gaffer saying: “I’m really pleased that Kanayo has committed his future to the club. He has quietly gone about his business in the last few years, and he fully deserves and has earned a new deal.

“Having worked with him for a few years now, I know he has a great attitude, and a real desire to get better every day. He is a great athlete who enjoys defending and is improving every day.

“He has shown he is capable of making that step up into the first team. He needs to keep working hard to keep improving and push for that starting spot.”

Megwa, who joined the Hibs Academy in 2021, was member of the under-18 squad who won the CAS Elite League. And he played a key role in the famous UEFA Youth League run in season 2022-23, picking up the Hibs Academy Player of the Year Award in the process.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay said: “We’re delighted that Kanayo has extended his contract with us. He has really kicked on since his loan spell at Airdrieonians last season, and he has proved that he is capable of adapting and competing at a high level. He already has over 50 senior appearances to his name, which is a good indication of where he is at - and the bright future he has ahead of him.”