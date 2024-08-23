Hibs tactical tweaks addressed as Gray lays out flexible game plan

SNS Group

How often will fans see the formation deployed in Celtic Park loss?

In a game of chaos, too many people still get themselves all bent out of shape in any discussion about formations. In an age when a little knowledge and a few buzz words can create an air of expertise, too few recognise that a tactical line-up is just a useful starting point for a couple of thousand different tweaks and changes once the ball starts rolling.

Ask David Gray about his preferences when it comes to picking a team and laying traps for opponents, then, and the new Hibs boss will immediately stress the need for flexibility. He isn’t getting himself hung up on any fixed model when it comes to shape with OR without the ball.

Having switched to a back three/back five in Sunday’s loss to Celtic, Gray will probably return to some variation on a 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 for this weekend’s visit of Dundee. The good news, for Gray, is that a revamped squad now gives him the players to make those changes. Just not too often.

“I’m careful about constantly changing,” said Gray, sitting underneath a wall-mounted depth chart that suddenly looks a lot busier than it did a few weeks ago, the gaffer adding: “I wouldn’t want to change it all the time. But the flexibility is there when required.

“People talk about a 4-2-3-1, a 4-3-3, whatever it may be. That’s just a difference of a few yards, really. That’s about what the opposition do.

“A lot of teams will have shape in possession and a shape out of possession. I’m more towards that end of things.

“So it’s easy to see what your shape is without the ball, rather than with the ball. And, against Celtic, you don’t really have the ball as much. So you can clearly see it’s a back five, whereas in possession we wanted it to be a back three.

“There is a little bit of adapting that goes on. I’m never fully set on an actual shape, because in and out of possession aren’t the same.

“And I don’t think there is a 100 per cent right and a 100 per cent wrong way to play. It’s always geared to stopping the opposition when we don’t have the ball – and then hurting them with the ball.

“I talk about flexibility a lot. That’s why I like guys like Nicky Cadden. If I play a back four, he can play left back. If we go to a back five/back three, he can be left wingback. Or he could start on the left wing in a 4-4-2.

“Jordan Obita can do the same on that left-hand side. Chris Cadden is the same on the right. Martin Boyle can play up front or out wide. Elie Youan is the same.

“That’s the modern day player now. They learn to be very flexible within different shapes and systems, because they understand that it’s often no more than a few yards.”

On whether Hibs fans will see a back three more often, Gray hesitates slightly before answering: “That’s probably the biggest change, deciding between a five at the back or a back four without the ball. We obviously went to a five against Celtic, and I tried it against PAOK in pre-season as well.

“A lot comes down to what you have available at the time. But we have flexibility in the squad now.

“As I mentioned, Nicky Cadden gives you options right down the left-hand side. I always talk about that flexibility in shape. And he can also play on the right-hand side, depending on what you want him to do.

“He’s just a really good professional who understands the game. And he has quality. You saw that in moments against Celtic on Sunday. I see it in training now that he’s getting fitter and stronger.

“Just looking at the defence. Lewis Miller can play in one at centre back. Obita can do that, as well. I like the fact that there are options to help us with loss of form, injuries, suspensions.

“And the fact that we do flip between formations at times also makes the opponents wonder what we might do. I’m never absolutely fixed on what we do. It’s important to be flexible, to have a Plan A, Plan B, Plan B and so on.

“The majority of the time, a back four will be my preferred option. But that can change very quickly.”