Gray on the touchline at Celtic Park on Sunday. | SNS Group

‘I don’t have doubts about their ability,’ says frustrated Gray

The floggings will continue until morale improves. With apologies for trotting out this over-used line to satirise everything from corporate practice to government policy, there’s a reason why variations on such a flexible turn of phrase have endured for, by some estimates, a good 150-plus years.

Does it still apply in some especially brutal corners of professional football? It is an industry of snap judgements and stiff sentences, after all, with players understanding that making costly errors can lead to being singled out – or even called out – by the gaffer. Repeat offenders accept that they’re very likely to be dropped altogether.

But the best managers, in all walks of life, understand the folly of reaching for the big stick every time something goes wrong. The best leaders know that mood matters.

So yes, in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s loss to Celtic in Glasgow, Hibs boss David Gray was right to pinpoint individual mistakes. He was entirely entitled, after three straight losses for a team without a single league point and now out of the Premier Sports Cup, to say: “I can't keep picking the same players that keep making mistakes all the time.”

Given a few days to reflect and time to explain his thinking away from the intensity the Celtic Park media suite just minutes after a painful 3-1 loss, Gray offers a more nuanced and balanced assessment of a team good enough to play their way into games. Yet still prone to individual aberrations that undermine all the good work.

“It’s important to give these players the confidence to know that I’ve not lost faith in anybody,” he said, adding: “I don’t have doubts about their confidence or ability, because they’re all good footballers – or they wouldn’t be at this club. We just need to get the balance right.

“If you just take that line (about not picking players) in isolation, you can’t do that. I’m not saying I won’t pick a player who makes a mistake. Because nobody makes the mistake on purpose.

“And there are always reasons for it. People make mistakes all the time, all over the park. You just don’t always get punished for it.

“A forward taking a bad touch is just as much a mistake as a defender making a bad pass back. But one of them costs us a goal, so it’s exaggerated.”

Just a few months into his first managerial role, Gray is slightly – only slightly - encouraged by the fact that his team have gifted opponents so many game-changing opportunities. That, he insists, is easier to fix than some major structural problem in the foundations of his squad.

Like all good coaches, his first question when analysing even the worst howler, meanwhile, is usually: ‘OK, how can I make sure that doesn’t happen again?’ That’s leadership.

“I would be more concerned if we were losing goals left right and centre because we were all over the place,” said Gray, now preparing his team for Saturday’s visit of Dundee. “I feel it has been more self-inflicted at times. And that is something we can work on, something we can rectify.

“We do that by showing them how in team meetings, showing them individually – and getting feedback. It’s not ever as simple as: ‘You do this.’

“A lot of the time you have to ask a player: ‘What were you actually thinking there? Talk me through that. Is there a reason for that? Do you think I’ve given you the wrong information?’

“Because there always has to be that discussion. You might get a player telling you: ‘Well, I thought you wanted me to do THIS in that situation.’

“As a coach, you need to put yourself in their position. And I’ve been there as a player, thinking: ‘Well, he wants me to play, he’s expecting me to play, but it’s not quite on – and I don’t quite trust it.’

“That’s a grey area for players sometimes. Which is why it’s important to have individual meetings, spend time getting feedback, look at everything on the screen or re-enact it on the training pitch. Everyone learns differently, so you have to adapt it for different players.”

Asked if he ever deployed the old psychological tool of breaking a goal down, identifying – for example – a defender’s gaffe and then singling out a striker for not providing a better option for an out ball, Gray said: “Oh, I use that a little bit. The ones that are easy to see are just one individual error. The goalkeeper lets it run under his foot – it’s an easy one to just call it a genuine mistake and accept that nobody does it on purpose.

“At the same time, in the first five minutes against Celtic at the weekend, Myko (Kuharevich) lets the ball run under his foot and they get a throw-in. Same mistake, different consequences, no real harm done, because we get set again.

“You do need to be careful not to let one mistake become two. So the first mistake might be that you don’t hold the ball up. Or you don’t react to run back.

“If that’s not happened, how do we fix it? Nine times out of ten, three mistakes leads to a goal.

“Every goal can be avoidable, with only a few exceptions. So you want to get into the mindset of not compounding mistakes – because everybody makes individual errors.

“Even myself, not even playing the game, I’m making mistakes as the game goes on. My decision making, everything, you have to improve it all the time.”