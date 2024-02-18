Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts were held to a frustrating draw on Saturday as they played out a tough clash with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. Every time one side took the lead, the other quickly responded to cancel it out, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Nick Montgomery expressed his disappointment in the goals conceded by his side but also admitted it was 'unfortunate' Hibs were not awarded a penalty for the handball claim in the first half. The Hibees are now eight league games without a win.

Hearts continue to look strong in third place after their 2-0 win over Motherwell thanks to second half goals from Lawrence Shankland and Kenneth Vargas. But what is the latest with the duo's league rivals as the fight for the title continues to twist and turn?

Rangers tipped 'favourites' for title

The gap has closed significantly at the top of the table after Celtic dropped points in their latest outing against Kilmarnock at home. Rangers now have a golden opportunity to leapfrog into the top spot, if they can take all three points from St Johnstone on Sunday.

Many are now tipping the Gers to snatch the title and believe they have taken over as the new 'favourites'. Former Scotland international Michael Stewart spoke to BBC Radio Scotland about how the league 'should have been over' with Celtic's previous lead.

Rangers' John Souttar (right) celebrates with James Tavernier after scoring in the cinch Premiership win at Ibrox over Ross County. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

"It clearly wasn’t over because we’re now in a position where Rangers are the favourites. I think it was last week, or the week before, I said at that stage that Rangers were the favourites because you could see the shift in momentum."

Rodgers addresses Celtic boos

Celtic are at risk of slipping below rivals Rangers as a result of their latest draw against Kilmarnock, which did not go down well with the fans. After the match, the Hoops supporters couldn't help but express their frustrations with boos, which Brendan Rodgers has addressed.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, the Celtic boss insisted the team are still pushing for the title and while he understands the reaction, he has urged the fans to keep with the team.

"I can totally get the reaction of the supporters because even at 1-0 today they wouldn’t have been happy with that performance. And so for us then to draw the game I can, I can totally get it.