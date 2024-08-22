Kyogo Furuhashi has emerged as a potential target for English champions Manchester City. | Getty Images

A round-up of the main transfer headlines in the Scottish Premiership

Hearts begin this season’s European adventure with a trip to Czechia to face off with Viktoria Plzen in the first leg of the Europa League play-offs.

The Jambos are just two games away from potentially earning a place in the Europa League where they could face some of the biggest teams in European football, including Manchester United, Tottenham, Roma and Lyon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whatever happens, Hearts are guaranteed some form of European football this term, but will be keen to maintain their upwards trajectory with plenty of action in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The same will apply to Edinburgh rivals Hibs, who themselves are keen for more reinforcements as they look to bounce back from last season’s bottom half finish.

But what are the rest of their rivals in the division up to in the final weeks of the window. Here we take a look at the main headlines dominating the Scottish Premiership this week.

Manchester City eye surprise move for Celtic star

English Premier League champions Manchester City are in the market to sign a new understudy for Erling Haaland in attack after the club-record sale of Argentine striker Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cityzens are currently focusing their attentions on re-signing Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, but have shortlisted Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi as a potential option to cover for Haaland in attack.

The Japanese international scored against Manchester City in pre-season and boasts an impressive record of 73 goals in 135 matches across all competitions for the Hoops.

Sky Sports understands that Manchester City are considering a late move for the striker and ex-Rangers hero Kris Boyd claimed he would be a great addition to his tireless workrate.

He said: "He's obviously struggling with his shoulder right now, but since he's come to Scotland he's been outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I imagine with Manchester City he'd probably be back-up but of course he could do a job with his movement, his pace, his work rate.”

Young Liverpool duo could both depart this summer

Liverpool youngsters Owen Beck and Ben Doak are both expected to leave Anfield this summer amid interest from Celtic, according to reports from Sun Sport.

Doak is a familiar face to Celtic fans, who rose to prominence when he came through the club’s academy at just 16 years of age.The 18-year-old joined Liverpool in March 2022 with great expectations but has struggled to become a first team regular with just three league appearances in what has been an injury-hit spell so far.

Owen Beck, who shone at Dundee last season and was thought to be a Hoops target last January, seems to be another top target for Celtic.

The youngster was included in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Season last time out and is unlikely to be a part of Arne Slot’s plans as he approaches the final year of his contract at Anfield.