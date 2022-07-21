Bonnyrigg Rose goalkeeper Michael Andrews vows to keep pushing mate Mark Weir for No1 jersey

Weir put in a man-of-the-match showing in their 3-1 Premier Sports Cup loss to Hibs with Andrews handed the gloves for Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to League 1 Falkirk as Horn continues to rotate his squad ahead of the inaugural League 2 opener with Forfar, a week on Saturday.
Andrews, 32, put on a show to keep the Bairns at bay, saving one spot-kick in the penalty shootout as John McGlynn’s side went on to claim the extra point.“The last couple of weeks have been massive for the club, just to see us playing against these types of clubs,” said Andrews.
“It’s huge for the boys. We need to enjoy it because they might not get that chance again. We’ve been brave and shown we are capable of upsetting, we showed that again Clyde, and we were close again on Wednesday night.”
Andrews is currently running summer sessions for kids through is business Michael Andrews Goalkeeping Ltd, but will be on the bench again when Rose travel to Morton in their final Group D match on Saturday.
He has played SPFL football in spells at East Stirling, Montrose, Brechin, East Fife, Berwick and Cowdenbeath earlier in his career, but has now been at Bonnyrigg fox six years.
Andrews added: “For a long time when I came to Bonnyrigg I was always thinking ‘Will I go back up?’, but it got to the point where I was enjoying my football, enjoying the surroundings and enjoying the club – and you think ‘Maybe that’s it’, but I’ve now got the chance to go and play in that league again and challenge myself.
“I’ll just have to challenge big Marky as well and see what happens. It’s a good battle, we knew we were going to split this [Premier Sports Cup group stage] two games each and we had a couple of pre-season games each as well. Whoever gets the jersey, the other guy will support him. That’s the best part about it.
“I’ve been at clubs where I’ve maybe not got on as much with the other goalkeeper and if he’s playing you find it frustrating, but if big Mark gets the jersey, I will push him and he will do the same for me.
“We are good mates. We’ve got a good relationship. We are pushing each other and that’s the best part, it’s going to make us both better and it gives the gaffer a headache, I’m sure.”