Domestic football will return this weekend following the international break and there's a lot action to focus on in the Scottish Premiership. The title race remains on a knife edge as Celtic look to keep rivals Rangers at bay, meanwhile Hearts sit comfortably in third and Hibs are hoping to stay ahead of Dundee in sixth.

Before the season gets back underway, let's take a look at some of the latest headlines within the Premiership.

Famous Rangers fan slams Butland decision

WWE Superstar and lifelong Rangers fan Drew McIntyre has criticised Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Jack Butland out of the latest England camp. The 31-year-old was expected by many to be named as one of the three goalkeepers but he was snubbed in favour of Jordan Pickford, Sam Johnstone and Aaron Ramsdale instead.

During an interview with That's Football, McIntyre slammed Butland's omission from the England squad and stated that he has been Rangers' best player this season, along with James Tavernier.

"Yeah they’re idiots for leaving him out of the squad. He is, along with the captain Tav, our best player. He is the man. He’s absolutely on fire. He is, as I say, probably our best player maybe with the captain, and to leave him out of the [England] squad you’re just an idiot. A bloody idiot, from Drew McIntyre.

"He’s amazing. I’m blown away by how amazing he’s been for us. The whole team right now has so much momentum."

Aberdeen icon puts pressure on board

Aberdeen secured a much-needed win last time out when they faced Motherwell but their overall season has been a struggle. The Dons have fallen alarmingly short of regular expectations and they are currently looking to sign a new permanent manager, following the short-lived stint under Neil Warnock.

Aberdeen icon Niall McGinn has urged his former side to get their next managerial appointment right in order to get the club back on track, and back up where they should be in the table.