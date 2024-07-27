Celtic are pushing to sign Adam Idah this summer. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

Edinburgh giants Hearts and Hibs will both conclude their pre-season preparations this afternoon as they aim to get themselves up to speed for the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.

Hearts fans enjoyed a season to remember last time out by finishing third and they will hope to bridge the gap between themselves and Glasgow heavyweights Rangers and Celtic whilst also showing their quality in the domestic cup competitions.

Hibs have plenty of work to do under new boss David Gray and will be desperate to improve on what was an underwhelming eighth place finish last season at Easter Road.

With just a week to go until the new season, we take a look at all the main transfer headlines from the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic target dropped from pre-season friendly

Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah was surprisingly dropped from the Norwich City squad for last night’s 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat against German outfit Magdeburg.

The news come amid reports that Celtic are planning to submit an improved offer for the forward, who fired in nine goals in 19 appearances during a fruitful six-month loan spell at the end of last season.

Idah, who is a lifelong Hoops fan, was a catalyst for the team’s Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double and is a priority target for Brendan Rodgers, who is keen to have three top class strikers at Parkhead next term.

Celtic have already had a bid of £4m turned down by the Canaries but reports from the Daily Record believe it is only a matter of time before the Hoops return to the table with an improved bid as they target a fourth consecutive title defence this season.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst targets Rangers captain

Former Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is hoping to bring Gers captain James Tavernier to Beşiktaş this summer, according to reports from Turkish outlet Duhuliye.

The Dutchman, who took charge of the Istanbul based side in June, is a huge admirer of the 32-year-old, who played a massive role in helping the Ibrox club reach the Europa League final during Van Bronckhorst’s time in Glasgow.

Overall, Tavernier scored 18 and provided 17 assists during the 2021/22 season. Seven of those goals came in the Europa League, making him the top scorer in the competition from the right back area that year.