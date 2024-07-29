Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines in Scottish football.

The summer transfer window has been delivering plenty of exciting deals and links since it opened. The giants in the Scottish Premiership are making moves to pad out their squads as best as possible ahead of the new season, but what is the latest talk on the rumour mill this week? Let’s take a look at Monday’s headlines.

Celtic could receive significant offer for midfielder

A number of Celtic stars are attracting attention this summer and Reo Hatate is one of the latest to emerge into the spotlight. Brendan Rodgers’ former club Leicester City are the interested party and they are considering tabling a ‘big-money offer’ to sign the Japanese international, according to Mailsport.

New Foxes manager Steve Cooper is looking to strengthen his creative options in midfield and while a concrete bid has not yet been submitted, Celtic are ‘aware’ they are interested in Hatate. Leicester are preparing to return to the Premier League following their Championship title win and promotion.

Their interest comes after the Hoops already rejected an approach for Hatate from Zenit St Petersburg earlier this month.

Napoli ‘will try’ to sign Scotland star

Napoli are considering a move for Billy Gilmour this summer, as they first look to cash in on current midfielder Gianluca Gaetano. The former Serie A champions are ‘in negotiations’ with rivals Cagliari and once they finalise this move, they ‘will try’ to sign Gilmour from Brighton and Hove Albion.

That’s according to Tuttomercato, who report that Napoli’s sporting director has already made an offer €10 million (£8m) in attempt to sign the Scotland international. Brighton have not viewed this offer as enough to sanction Gilmour’s exit but the report claims a new raised offer ‘is coming’ from Napoli.

