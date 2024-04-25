Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts and Hibs will return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend when they take on Kilmarnock and St Johnstone respectively. The Jambos will be hoping to boost spirits after falling short of reaching the Scottish Cup final at the hands of Rangers, while the Hibees last fought for a point against Motherwell on the road.

As we get ready for the next round of fixtures, let’s take a look at the latest headlines around the Premiership for Thursday, with insight into some potential summer transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

European giants rival Celtic for Aberdeen star

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reigning Eredivisie champions Feyenoord have made Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski a potential summer target following his impressive season at Pittodrie. According to Gol, the Dutch side have joined the ‘race’ for the 24-year-old, who has scored 24 goals across all competitions so far this season, and 14 in the Premiership alone.

Feyenoord will be competing with Celtic though, who registered their interest in signing Miovski back in January. During the winter window, it was reported that Aberdeen will demand a record-breaking fee before considering parting ways with their top striker.

Rodgers is a fan of Miovski and it’s unlikely Celtic will allow a player like Miovski to leave the Scottish Premiership without a fight at least.

Feyenoord eye Rangers Academy Director

Feyenoord are scouring the Scottish Premiership for more than one new recruit and have reportedly set their sights on Rangers’ Academy Director Zeb Jacobs ahead of the summer transfer window. According to recent reports, the Dutch outfit are looking to replace current academy chief Rini Coolen at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports in the Netherlands have suggested that Jacobs’ contract at Ibrox contains a clause that will allow him to leave with just one month’s notice, if a club is to approach him for his services. The Rangers man previously worked as Head of Development at Royal Antwerp, and Feyenoord’s technical director Dennis te Kloese has identified Jacobs as ‘the ideal candidate’.