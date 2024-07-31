Celtic 'haggle' cut price fee for midfielder as Aberdeen reject £3m bid for star player
The start of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season is fast approaching and both Hearts and Hibs will hope to see their new summer signings play a key role in their upcoming campaigns.
There is till time this window for the Scottish Premiership clubs to add more talent to their rosters and sanction moves for existing players as well. Let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines for Wednesday.
Celtic close in on first outfield signing
After bringing in the iconic Kasper Schmeichel and back-up option Viljami Sinisalo, Celtic are looking to sign their first outfield players of the summer. The Hoops have reportedly agreed a £3.4 million deal with Benfica for Paulo Bernardo and the midfielder was due to undergo a medical on Tuesday before the completion of his move.
That’s according to Mailsport, who claim that the Portuguese star is set to return to Brendan Rodgers’ side ahead of their first match of the new season, following his successful loan spell. The report also says that the two clubs have spent as long as two weeks ‘haggling’ over his price, with Celtic negotiating his initial fee of £6 million down to £3.4 million, with a 30 percent sell-on clause included.
Aberdeen reject £3m offer
Aberdeen’s top striker Bojan Miovski has been attracting significant attention this summer and it’s not hard to see why after he tallied 26 goals in all competitions last season. However, the offers on the table so far have failed to convince the Dons to cash in.
A £3 million offer for Miovski from Espanyol has reportedly been rejected. The Spanish outfit had started their interest at £6.5 million but their eventual bid fell significantly short of what Aberdeen are looking for to allow the 25-year-old to leave, according to Mailsport.
Miovski is also attracting interest from Italy, with Bologna and Genoa both said to be speaking to the striker’s representatives. Espanyol could also return with an improved bid after Aberdeen’s initial rejection.