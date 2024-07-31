Celtic have secured a 23-year first as excitement builds ahead of the new season. | Getty Images

Celtic close in on first outfield signing

After bringing in the iconic Kasper Schmeichel and back-up option Viljami Sinisalo, Celtic are looking to sign their first outfield players of the summer. The Hoops have reportedly agreed a £3.4 million deal with Benfica for Paulo Bernardo and the midfielder was due to undergo a medical on Tuesday before the completion of his move.

That’s according to Mailsport, who claim that the Portuguese star is set to return to Brendan Rodgers’ side ahead of their first match of the new season, following his successful loan spell. The report also says that the two clubs have spent as long as two weeks ‘haggling’ over his price, with Celtic negotiating his initial fee of £6 million down to £3.4 million, with a 30 percent sell-on clause included.

Aberdeen reject £3m offer

Aberdeen’s top striker Bojan Miovski has been attracting significant attention this summer and it’s not hard to see why after he tallied 26 goals in all competitions last season. However, the offers on the table so far have failed to convince the Dons to cash in.

A £3 million offer for Miovski from Espanyol has reportedly been rejected. The Spanish outfit had started their interest at £6.5 million but their eventual bid fell significantly short of what Aberdeen are looking for to allow the 25-year-old to leave, according to Mailsport.

