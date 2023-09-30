Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest round of Scottish Premiership action kicks off today and it’s Celtic travelling to Motherwell in the early game that gets the action underway.

Hearts face the long trip up to the Highlands to take on Ross County while Hibs are at Easter Road with Dundee the visitors. Elsewhere, Rangers welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox with St Johnstone hosting Livingston and St Mirren travelling to Kimarnock.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of fallout from the summer transfer window making headlines and early speculation months ahead of the January window. Here are the latest transfer news headlines from across the Scottish Premiership:

Celtic midfielder sings new four year deal

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley has committed his future to the club and signed a new four year deal, keeping him with the Scottish Champions till 2027. The 22-year old, who had been the subject of reported summer interest from EFL Championship club Leeds United, has praised the atmosphere at Celtic Park among other factors in his decision to put pen to paper.

Speaking to Celtic TV, he said: “It’s probably hard to put it into a short sentence but I think everybody knows how much I enjoy playing here, especially at Celtic Park because I don’t think you get that anywhere else. I’ve said before that I’m just really grateful to be a part of a club like this and hopefully we can achieve more good things together.’

“I can’t express how much I enjoy playing my football here, genuinely. It’s really nice to feel part of a family of football. I think that’s quite rare, in terms of everything we do on and off the pitch, in terms of community work and charities etc… I think it’s unique and to be a part of that is special.

Rangers icon says summer signings ‘haven’t come even remotely close’ to justifying transfer fees

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has discussed summer signing Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers in his latest column for the Scottish Sun. The pundit pulled no punches and says that the duo ‘haven’t come even remotely close’ to justifying the transfer fees that the Ibrox club spent on them.