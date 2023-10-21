Hearts and Hibs are still set to be back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend as games across the country fall to the weather.

The latest international break saw Scotland qualify for the UEFA European Championship finals in Germany next year but now the focus is firmly back on domestic action.

Hibs head to Ibrox this afternoon for Philippe Clement’s first game as Rangers manager while Hearts host league leaders Celtic at Tynecastle tomorrow. Meanwhile, there is plenty still going on behind the scenes as the two Edinburgh club’s SPFL rivals and the severe weather is having an impact on fixtures. Here are the latest news and transfer news headlines from around the SPFL on Saturday, October 21:

Storm Babet sees another Scottish Premiership match postponed

Ross County v St Mirren has this morning joined the list of Scottish Premiership fixtures to be postponed due to the severe weather conditions brought on by Storm Babet. The SPFL confirmed the game was off following consultations with Police Scotland.

Here are all of the weekend’s SPFL matches which have been called off at the time of publication:

Aberdeen v Dundee

Ross County v St Mirren

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Cove Rangers v Montrose

Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir v Peterhead

Celtic ‘open talks’ with star player over new contract

Per a report from Football Insider, Joe Hart and Celtic are in talks over a potential new contract. The 36-year old is out of contract this summer and there have been talks that the Hoops may look to recruit a new number one in the summer.