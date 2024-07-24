James Tavernier is one of the high-profile stars that could leave Ibrox this summer. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

Rangers are currently experiencing a huge summer of change as Philippe Clement embarks on his first summer transfer window at Ibrox.

TeamTalk understands that as many as three key first team players could be sold this summer as the Belgian aims to raise funds to attract a new generation of talent to Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club captain James Tavernier is one of the stars who faces an uncertain future. The right back, who fired in an incredible 17 goals and 10 assists last term, is the subject of attention from Turkish giants Trabzonspor, who are reportedly in talks with the Ibrox club over a potential deal.

The move would see Tavernier link up with two former teammates in Borna Barisic and John Lundstram, who have already made the move to join the seven-time Turkish champions this summer.

Connor Goldson also faces an uncertain future at Ibrox. Earlier this week reports from the Daily Record states that the 31-year-old has travelled to Cyprus to complete a medical with Aris Limassol.

However, in a dramatic twist those negotiations have hit a stumbling block and the defender is now a surprise inclusion in the Gers’ matchday squad for a pre-season friendly away to Birmingham City. Limassol remain keen to strike a deal with Goldson while the likes of Birmingham and Al Ettifaq are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goldson is still expected to leave Ibrox this summer and another player that could also be heading out of the door is believed to be Scott Wright. The winger is the subject of interest from Derby and Sheffield Wednesday, according to Team Talk, and could be sold this summer to raise funds for new signings.

Rangers are in the process of a major rebuild but one player that is unlikely to leave Ibrox at this time appears to be first-choice goalkeeper Jack Butland. The former Stoke City shot-stopper was the outstanding goalkeeper in the Premiership last season prompting speculation over a potential move back to England.

However, Clement is keen not to lose Butland and sees him as a major part of Rangers’ team going forward. The Belgian has reportedly set a £30m price tag on the goalkeeper in a bid to fend off any potential interest this summer.

Former Celtic hero is available this summer

Former Celtic star Kieran Tierney has reportedly been told that he is surplus to requirements at Arsenal as the Gunners push to earn back a portion of the £25m that they splashed out back in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish international was initially an important part of Mikel Arteta’s side but has been pushed down the pecking order in recent years by the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with both Celtic and Newcastle last summer, but neither were willing to meet the club’s £30m asking price 12 months ago.

In the end, Tierney spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad in a mixed spell which was largely hampered by the Scotsman’s injury woes.