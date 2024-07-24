Hibs Cup challenge laid bare after group rivals claim wins

The Premier Sports Cup trophy (Photo: SPFL/SNS Group)

Chances of being seeded for last 16 virtually nil after midweek results

Hibs know that a victory over Peterhead this weekend will secure progress to the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup. But even a win is unlikely to put the Easter Road side among the eight seeded teams for the draw – and a defeat could see them eliminated at the group stage.

David Gray’s men will still fancy their chances of making it to the knock-out phase despite their humiliating weekend loss to Kelty in Fife. With a 5-0 away win over Elgin and a 5-1 home thrashing of Queen’s Park giving them a virtually unassailable goal difference, they remain within touching distance of topping Group C come the final count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Peterhead did what Hibs couldn’t as the Blue Toon beat Kelty 1-0 at New Central Park last night, taking the team from the north east level with Hibs on six points. They were joined on that tally by Queen’s Park, with Callum Davidson’s men romping to a 4-0 home win over group whipping boys Elgin.

The five Scottish Premiership teams involved in UEFA competition will be joined in the last 16 of the rebranded League Cup by the eight group winners and three best runners-up from the sections finishing up this weekend. The three group winners with the best records will join the five Euro adventurers on the seeded side of the draw.

While a win over Peterhead would see Hibs finish on nine points, Aberdeen, Dundee, Ross County and Livingston – all winners last night - are already sitting on the same total with a round of fixtures remaining. The Dons are at home to Dumbarton on Saturday, while Dundee face Inverness at Dens Park, County host Stirling Albion and Livingston are at home to Spartans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad