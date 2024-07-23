Scotland villain backed by Hibs hero as old friends reunited at Easter Road
Martin Boyle has backed old Hibs team-mate Ryan Porteous to rebound from his torrid and short-lived Euro 2024 misadventure. And the Socceroos international, still in regular contact with the under-fire Scotland centre-half, is looking forward to coming up against the former Hibs captain at Easter Road tomorrow night.
Porteous conceded a penalty and was shown a straight red card for a brutal challenge on Ilkay Gundogan as Scotland were thrashed 5-1 by hosts Germany in their opening fixture of the European Championships. The defender was roundly criticised by pundits and supporters for his attempt to block the Barcelona star’s shot.
Boyle, who experienced a successful summer of World Cup action with Australia, played alongside Porteous as he came through the ranks – and riled up opposing fans – while developing as a player at Easter Road. He has no doubt that his close pal, back in the Watford team for tomorrow night’s friendly, will put his Euro disaster behind him to continue improving over the coming season.
“I’ve no doubt that he’ll bounce back from the mistake he made,” said Boyle. “He’s a strong character, he has been through it before, he’s been through all that and I’ve no doubt he’ll have a fantastic season.
“He Facetimed me the other week and we’re still speaking. It’s completely different summers we’ve had, one was up, one was down. It will be nice to see him, whether he’s playing or not. It’s always nice to see old team-mates that you get along very well with.”
Hibs boss David Gray is expected to make multiple changes and substitutions as he balances out playing time ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup Group C closer at home to Peterhead. Watford counterpart Tom Cleverley, meanwhile, singled out Porteous and Moussa Sissoko after both get heir first minutes in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Gillingham, saying: “They are senior figures in the dressing room. We’re pleased to have those two starting the game and they will continue to get minutes in the tank to be ready for the first match.”