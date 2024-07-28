Brendan Rodgers of Celtic | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines for Hearts’ and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals.

After a week of pre-season action and more transfer rumours doing the rounds, we’ve listed the latest headlines for the Scottish Premiership as the 2024/25 campaign inches closer. Hearts and Hibs have both gotten stuck into their business but what are their rivals up to?

Celtic reject third bid for key player

Matt O’Riley is attracting a lot of attention this summer and several clubs are interested in snapping him up. Atalanta have been leading the pack for some time now but they are still no closer to securing a deal for the midfielder.

According to Football Insider, Celtic have now rejected a third bid from the Italians, this time worth £15 million plus add-ons. The Hoops are standing firm on their valuation of £25 million and Atalanta’s latest attempts fell seriously short of the mark.

An influential figure like O’Riley will undoubtedly leave a huge gap in Brendan Rodgers’ team, which is exactly why Celtic are not budging on their asking price. Once the 23-year-old leaves, the Hoops will need to invest in a suitable replacement, which will be hard in itself to accomplish after his superb 19 goals and 18 assists tally last season.

Rangers ‘make concrete bid’ for forward

Rangers have reportedly ‘made a bid’ for FC Porto’s Gonçalo Borges as they look to bolster their attack for the new season. According to the print edition of Portuguese outlet Record (relayed via Ibrox News), the Gers are one of two clubs to lodge an official bid for the 23-year-old.

Other clubs have been linked with Borges but Rangers and RC Strasbourg are the only ones to have submitted ‘concrete’ proposals to Porto. The Portuguese winger can operate confidently on both the right and left side of the attack and can drop deeper in midfield when called upon as well.