Steve Clarke has explained his decision to recall Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon | SNS Group

Gordon is back and delivering on a promise he gave Clarke back in June

Steve Clarke has explained his decision to recall Craig Gordon to his Scotland squad at the age of 41 - revealing his pre-Euro sign off was not a farewell, it was a “I'll see you soon.”

The veteran Hearts goalkeeper was cut from the provisional squad for Euro 2024 and made what appeared to be his final appearance for his country after coming off the bench in a Hampden friendly with Finland in June. Gordon later released an emotional statement after the match to express his disappointment at being excluded from Clarke’s final 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany.

That hinted the end of Gordon’s 20-year international career which had yielded 75 caps, but after reclaiming the No.1 jersey at Tynecastle after ousting Zander Clark between the sticks, he has done enough to earn another call-up for the upcoming Nations League games with Croatia and Portugal.

Gordon will compete alongside Angus Gunn of Norwich City and Dundee's Jon McCracken for a starting berth and Clarke said admitted the dependable Jambos star has fulfilled his promise.

Explaining his decision, Clarke said: “He's the number one at Hearts and he's playing every week. Zander has been on the bench, Liam Kelly is on the bench at Rangers and Robby McCrorie is on the bench at Kilmarnock. I need three goalkeepers so what better than to bring Craig back?

“Craig told me it (Finland game) was not a farewell and that he'd see me in the future. So he's lived up to his promise. It's absolutely a testament to him, he's always shown that he's up for the fight. He wants to play every week and as many times as he can for his country. I'm looking forward to seeing him again.

“He shows durability. He's a good professional, and like I said before, somebody who just wants to prolong his playing career as long as he can. Hat's off to Craig.”