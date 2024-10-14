Getty Images

The veteran Hearts stopper made his first start for his country in around two years against Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday night.

Craig Gordon insists Scotland can take plenty of positives into tomorrow’s Portugal game following their luckless 2-1 Nations League defeat to Croatia in Zagreb.

The 41-year-old Hearts goalkeeper made his first start for his country in around two years after being recalled to the squad by head coach Steve Clarke for the October double-header.

Gordon made a fine save from Borna Sosa in the 70th minute only for Andrej Kramaric to head in the loose ball from close range, but Gordon saw enough on his return to make him feel the corner will be turned soon.

“We are disappointed because we put in a performance that we thought was worthy of taking something from the game,” Gordon admitted. “We had good chances but just didn’t take them.

“That seems to be the story of this Nations League but we have another game to look forward to now, we have another chance to get some points on the board and we have to focus on that.We feel as if we are playing quite well. That’s the first game we I’ve come back into it and I felt like we were in control of the game, so it was a good performance but we haven’t come away with the result.

“We said in there (the dressing room) we need to keep going, keep doing the right things, believing in what we are trying to do. I think the fans could see we put everything out there to get the result and just one or two little things didn’t go for us.

“We are not far away. it’s always going to be difficult when you come up against pot one teams. You are going to have to play really well to get anything from a game, especially an away game. We need to show that fight again.”