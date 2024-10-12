Scotland's coach Steve Clarke looks on during the UEFA Nations League defeat against Croatia | AFP via Getty Images

Scotland tasted another defeat in Zagreb after Che Adams’ stoppage time equaliser against Croatia was disallowed by VAR

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke watched his depleted Scotland side fall short again in Zagreb to prolong their lengthy wait for a competitive victory - before insisting they haven’t regressed despite an abysmal run of form.

The national team - missing 10 key players through injury - remain winless in Nations League A and sit bottom of the four-team group after three matches as Croatia came from behind to secure maximum points in Zagreb. Ryan Christie first-half opener was cancelled out by Igor Matanovic just four minutes later before Andrej Kramaric’s 30th goal for his country completed the turnaround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the Scots have now lost four consecutive games for the first time in five years, previously doing so in October 2019 and it doesn’t get much easier for Clarke’s men when they take on Portugal at Hampden on Tuesday night.

Andrej Kramaric of Croatia celebrates scoring his team's second goal against Scotland in Zagreb | Getty Images

Scotland thought they had done enough to halt their wretched run of just one win in 15 outings deep into stoppage time when substitute Che Adams nipped in behind the Croatian defender to prod home Kenny McLean’s clever back-heel via a wicked deflection, but the striker’s celebrations were cut short when VAR spotted he had strayed offside.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Clarke was determined to keep spirits high in the camp. He admitted: “I thought we were brave with the ball. We tried to play, tried to create chances. On another night we would've got what we deserved.

“A full squad fit and healthy would be a help. There's so much disappointment in the dressing room that it's probably better to wait until we get back to Glasgow to analyse the game, but I feel like we're on the right path. We haven't regressed. We just have to keep believing, keep pushing away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We felt as though we managed to rescue a point and then that's taken away, so you can understand why they're really down just now. We'll go away lick our wounds and prepare to go again on Tuesday night. The players have got to keep believing. They must feel themselves now they're off the pitch that they were competitive with a good Croatian side. At some point we'll get a break of the ball and things will change.”

Reflecting on Ben Doak’s impressive contribution on his first senior start, Clarke has urged the Tartan Army not to put too much pressure on the 18-year-old’s shoulders after making his eagerly-anticipated breakthrough on the international stage.

He added: “I'm really pleased for Ben and as a coach I'm pleased with Ben. That's his first start I'm sure it won't be his last. He's got attributes and qualities, that's why he's in the squad. We see what Ben's got for us, but you have to be careful with young players.

“The injuries have probably accelerated his first start and it was good. We can build on that then we can assess whether he's ready to start again on Tuesday night. Let's enjoy Ben but let's not put too much pressure on him. He knows he's got parts of his game to improve, he's not a shy boy, he's a good character, good in the dressing room.”