Scotland star opens up on SPFL return chances after summer move home rumours

There was talk of a Rangers move for the Scotland star

There was talk of Rangers in the summer - but Scotland’s Kenny McLean says he can see himself down south for the foreseeable.

The midfielder has been with Norwich City since 2018, following stints with St Mirren and Aberdeen. He has been called up once again by Steve Clarke for Scotland duty ahead of Nations League matches with Croatia and Portugal.

Now 32, McLean knows he isn’t in the youthful camp anymore, but he has been assured of a big part to play in the English Championship with new Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup. Rumours emerged in the summer that Rangers could have provided a return home but McLean is as happy as ever in England.

When asked if there was anything in the Rangers chat, McLean responded: "Not too much that needed spoken about, to be honest. The manager was in the door for a couple of weeks and had a conversation with him. He'd made it quite clear publicly that he wanted young players and I didn't quite fit that bracket!

“But when I spoke to him he knew he needed some experience about the place and I've been there a long time. He told me I was still a big part of the plan. So for me that was me secure and getting my head down at Norwich and not really focusing on elsewhere. It was something that was resolved pretty quickly.

“We had a slow start with the new manager. We were still adapting to a lot of stuff that he wanted us to do. The last few games have been really good actually. We're in a good place and I think it's set up for a good season for us. Exciting season. The change from last season, getting the fans on side for us personally has been brilliant. They're buying into what the manager is doing. Personally back at the club things are looking pretty good and we've got a good chance of having a successful season.

“Even at the young age of 32 I'm feeling good. We're playing good stuff. We're playing really good stuff. the way the manager wants to play. That's what everybody wants to be involved in. So if there's a chance of success there then we're going to do everything to do that. As I say, we're improving all the time and long may that continue.

"I've got a few years left down there, so unless they boot me out the door or something else happens. You never know what happens, but right now as I say we're on the right path to hopefully success. Because the club's going in the right direction. We've got good people in charge of the club.

“We've got new owners and stuff like that coming in. And a new manager who's been a breath of fresh air. And as I say everybody's buying into his ideas. I think for the club. It's a really exciting time for the next few years. Obviously you won't see it too much but the fans are really getting onside with it. They can see the way the club's going. Obviously we've not been in the Prem for the last couple of years but that's always been the ambition at the club. And that's definitely what we're after.”