How to watch Croatia vs Scotland as fans face TV blackout in a century-first

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland fans need to go to alternative sources to watch this weekend’s game with Croatia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland are in Nations League action this weekend - but fans won’t be able to watch on traditional TV.

For the first time this century, the Tartan Army face a television blackout for the away game against Croatia on Saturday. Viaplay hold the rights to screen each of the nation’s UEFA qualifiers up until 2028 but they no longer have a UK television platform amid reporting financial difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month’s Nations League games vs Poland and Portugal were screened free to air after ITV collected the rights via a sub-licensing agreement. Viaplay had hoped for a similar arrangement with ITV and STV this month with a clash vs Portugal looming next week at Hampden but time expired before a deal could be struck.

It’s the first time a competitive Scotland game hasn’t been on TV this side of the millennium. Fear not, however, as there is still a way to watch the action from Zagreb.

Where and when is Croatia vs Scotland?

The game between Croatia and Scotland in the Nations League kicks off at 17:00 at the Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb.

Where can I watch the game?

You watch the match live via Viaplay’s YouTube channel. The broadcaster have announced that alongside Northern Ireland’s matches this month, the Croatia vs Scotland game will also be picked up. Details of commentators etc are unknown at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

View from inside the camp

Winger Ben Doak said ahead of the game: “I think it’s a dream for any young lad, especially in Scotland where everyone wants to be a footballer. Everyone wants to pull that jersey on and help get that win for us. If I’m starting games or coming off the bench, that’s not up to me. But whether I play 90 minutes or five minutes I need to go and leave it all out there.”