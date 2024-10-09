Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hearts had a friendly to contend amid the international break - with a strong side fielded.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hearts side played out a 3-1 loss against Raith Rovers in a testimonial match for Ross Matthews.

Amid a winless start to the Premiership season and a victory to kick off their Conference League endeavours, interim manager Liam Fox took a Jambos side with plenty of senior experience to Stark’s Park. Stars injured or on international duty were excluded from selection, including Craig Gordon and Lawrence Shankland, the latter pulling out the Scotland squad with a hamstring problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zander Clark, Musa Drammeh and Andres Salazar were also amongst those not included. But it was still a strong Hearts team that started the game alongside youngsters Adam Forrester, Kai Smutek and Macaulay Tait, plus third-choice keeper Ryan Fulton.

Blair Spittal put the Jambos ahead in the first half as the visitors dominated possession. Lewis Jamieson’s flashed ball across the Hearts box had no takers for a tap-in before he netted an eventual leveller for Raith after half-time. Scott Brown had been denied that levelling goal by Fulton beforehand.

Jorge Grant had the ball in the net for Hearts but it was ruled out amid an offside. Youngster Gus Stevenson was then denied by a strong save from home keeper Andrew McNeil. Eventually, a corner into the Hearts box found Jack Hamilton free at the back post to head home and Dylan Easton netted the Raith winner soon after.

A raft of changes were made by both clubs in the second half as youngsters got their chance to shine for Hearts amongst senior peers. Next up for the club is a home match with St Mirren in the Premiership upon their return after the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts starting XI: Fulton, Forrester, Penrice, Halkett, Smutek, Tait, Oda, Spittal, Boyce, Dhanda, McKay.

Subs: Lyon, Grant, Forrest, McLuckie, Sandlands, Boateng, Stevenson, Gillies, Lister, Baningime.