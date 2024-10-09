Ryan Gauld at Scotland training yesterday | Alan Harvey/SNS Group

Gauld kept waiting ‘for ages’ as Scotland ignored his talent - but now has chance to shine

Ryan Gauld’s determination to make the Scotland squad saw him knock back a number of informal approaches to represent Canada on the international stage – even though he was being ignored by his own national team coaches. And Hibs star Junior Hoilett believes the free-spirited attacker has more than earned his chance to shine for Steve Clarke’s side after “waiting on that call for ages.”

Veteran Canadian international Hoilett admits to quietly tapping up Gauld when the pair shared a dressing room with the Vancouver Whitecaps. At that stage, the former Dundee United phenomenon was approaching TEN years without a call-up, having been named in a single senior squad – but not given any playing time – by Gordon Strachan back in 2014.

The 28-year-old, whose footballing journey took him to Portugal and then the MLS, plus a brief loan spell with Hibs back in 2019, was overlooked for national service until Clarke called him into his squad for last month’s Nations League games against Portugal and Poland. Gauld, who had been capped by Scotland up to Under-21 level, played as a substitute in both games.

Aware that Gauld could have qualified for Canada under residency rules by the end of next season, former Blackburn, Cardiff and QPR star Hoilett admitted he’d chanced his arm in conversation with his Whitecaps team-mate, saying: "I was trying to tap him up, but he wasn't budging. Every time I mentioned coming to play for Canada, he wasn't having it.

“He always wanted to play for the national team. That was his goal, and I hope he can get many more call-ups.

“I think I was only there (Vancouver) for one or two international windows. I didn't really know about the past. But I know he's always been following the Scottish league and the Scottish national team. I know he was over the moon when he got a call-up to play for his national team.

"I'm so happy for him; he deserved it. He's been working. He's a very hard worker and a very talented player.”

Hoilett, who hopes Gauld gets a chance to shine in the Nations League doubleheader against Croatia and Portugal, added: “For him to get recognised and get back into the national team, he's been waiting for that call for ages. It's well deserved.

“What he's been doing over in Vancouver for the past three years has been amazing. His stats speak for themselves. I'm so delighted for him.

“I messaged him when he got called up. He's not only a class player, but a class human as well. He's so talented.

“What he does, he's on the ball as well as off the ball. His hard work, the way he runs relentlessly, as well as his end product and his final touches. The way he brings the team into play, he deserves to be on the highest level. I'm happy for him.”