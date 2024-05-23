The latest headlines for Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals ahead of the summer transfer window.

Hearts enjoyed a strong 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season, finishing one place and 14 points higher than last year as they secured third behind Celtic and Rangers. The Jambos were 12 points clear of closest competitors Kilmarnock this time round, while Edinburgh rivals Hibs finished in the bottom half of the table with 46 points on the board.

Now the season is wrapped up, the main focus can start to shift onto the summer transfer window, which is fast approaching. As we prepare for the market to open up for business, let’s take a look at some of the latest Premiership stories on the rumour mill.

Hearts signing issues statement

After competing with a number of clubs this season, Hearts came out on top in the race to snap up Livingston left-back James Penrice. The Partick Thistle youth product turned a lot of heads with the Lions as he approached the final months of his contract and the Jambos were up against almost every club in the Scottish Premiership in the race for his signature.

Hearts agreed pre-contract deals with Penrice and Motherwell midfielder Blair Spittal ahead of the summer window and both will arrive at the club ahead of the upcoming season as free agents. With the 2023/24 campaign now finalised, Penrice has said his farewells to Livingston, who he has been with since 2021.

“Would like to thank everyone at @LiviFCOfficial for the last three years. Lots of highs and lows but I absolutely loved my time at the club,” the 25-year-old wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to every one of the fans for the support. Sad the way the last season turned out but I wish the club nothing but success.”

Livingston were relegated from Scotland’s top flight after finishing ten points below closest rivals Ross County. They managed to pick up just 25 for the season, having lost 23 of their games and won just five.

Rangers ‘to complete’ left-back signing

Long-standing defensive target Jefté looks finally set to join Rangers after months of links between the two parties. Fabrizio Romano has ‘confirmed’ that the signing of Brazilian left-back is on track and Rangers are ‘set to complete a deal’ for his signature.

The Ibrox side have been looking to sign Jefté since January and had agreed a deal with his parent club Fluminense. However, the move fell through during the winter window as his current loan club APOEL Nicosia refused to allow the player to leave the club early.