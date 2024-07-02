Tam Courts is set to return to football in the Saudi Pro League. | Getty Images

The latest headlines from the Scottish Premiership as a former Dundee United coach makes an intriguing return to football

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts is edging closer to a surprise return to football in the Middle East.

Reports from Courier Sport have revealed that Courts is in ‘advanced talks’ with newly promoted Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah FC.

Courts has been in management for over a decade and has taken charge of the likes of Kelty Hearts, Dundee United and most recently Budapest Honved in Hungary.

However, his latest role is not expected to be a managerial post as boss Michel recently penned a new contract at Al-Qadsiah. Instead, it is reported by Courier Sport that Courts will oversee the club’s youth team as the Saudi Pro League club aims to bolster its homegrown talent ahead of the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Qadsiah are considered to be an ambitious club - they are owned by oil giant Aramco who were, as of 2023, the second-largest company in the world by revenue.

This summer they have already brought in Real Madrid veteran Nacho Fernandez, along with Belgium shot-stopper Koen Casteels from Wolfsburg and it is expected that further signings will be made this summer.

Courts, 42, has been without a club since his four-month stint at Budapest Honved came to an end in October 2022. He is credited with a successful five-year stint at Kelty Hearts which saw him boast a 66.67% win record between 2013 and 2018.

While he also led Dundee United to an impressive fourth place finish in his sole season in the Premiership - securing European football for the first time in a decade. He struggled to replicate his success in Hungary and left after just four months after winning six of his 18 games in the capital.

