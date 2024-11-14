Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scottish club could be the subject of a big-money takeover.

As things stand, we are currently in the midst of yet another international break. As Scotland get ready for their Nations League games against Croatia and Poland, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around the Scottish Premiership today.

A wealthy consortium, based in the USA, are ‘interested’ in purchasing a club who currently play in the Scottish Championship - meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers have their eyes set on a talented youngster who plays for Motherwell at the time of writing.

US-based consortium ‘in talks’ to purchase stake in Dunfermline Athletic

A consortium, based in the USA, is reportedly looking to take over Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship. The Pars’ current owners, DAFC Fussball GmbH, said back in August that they would be putting the club up for sale - opening the door for any potential buyers.

The takeover is thought to be at an ‘advanced stage’ - therefore, it seems to be only a matter of time before it is completed. While they will be able to buy the club and its training ground, they will not be taking on their stadium (East End Park) as it is currently owned by a separate entity (East End Park Limited).

Celtic and Rangers could make £4 million move for Motherwell’s Lennon Miller in January

18 year old Lennon Miller has burst onto the scene at Motherwell this season. So far, he has scored four goals and has notched up three assists over the course of 18 games in all competitions - therefore, it should come as no surprise that he is attracting attention from Celtic and Rangers.

While the two Glasgow clubs have an interest in the player, according to a report from the Daily Mail, Miller is committed to Fir Park - he has no intention of leaving the Well at this moment.

Furthermore, Motherwell do not want to let one of their key players depart the club any time soon. They have slapped a price tag of £4 million on his head - any club wishing to snap him up in the January transfer window will be required to meet this valuation.

On Miller’s status at Fir Park, Motherwell chairman Kyrk Macmillan has previously said: “Lennon has done incredibly well since he came into the first team. Obviously, he’s now captain of the club over the last couple of matches, did it at Hampden as well for the semi final (of the Premier Sports Cup).

“I think, ultimately, it’s about Lennon’s growth journey and we want him to stay at Motherwell as long as possible. It’s great watching him every Saturday. He gets supporters excited and people are really excited to engage with him and his journey in football.

“There may come a time where Lennon decides ‘I want to try something new in another environment’ - but, ultimately, we want to make his time at Motherwell as successful as it can be. That is who we are as a football club and that will be the same for Lennon as it will be, hopefully, for other players in the future as well.”