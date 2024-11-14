Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The numbers don’t lie. But they do occasionally give us a bum steer. Everyone needs to be careful, then, of reading too much into raw data – and jumping to conclusions based upon statistics alone.

Still, along with our own eyewitness evidence in a season of underachievement, agonising heartbreak and sluggish progress, the numbers posted by Hibs in their opening 12 Scottish Premiership fixtures do add up to something useful. They tell an interesting story of control without a cutting edge. An inability to create and take clear-cut chances. And a team paying the price for being just a few degrees off kilter.

The basics

We can all read a league table. It doesn’t take a PhD in statistical analysis to point out that, in terms of goals scored, Hibs are the second worst team in Scotland’s top division.

Even allowing for the fact that some teams have played a game more, they’re still only ranked 11th in goals scored per match – averaging out at just under one a game. That’s not going to get you anywhere.

Hibs are sitting comfortably inside the top six in goals conceded, with opponents scoring an average of one-and-a-half per game. Pretty much middle of the pack. So what’s going on behind the headline numbers?

A deeper dive

It’s not all completely awful for Hibs. And David Gray can point to a few key indicators to back up his belief that, last weekend’s first half notwithstanding, his team aren’t far off the pace.

According to the smart folk at football stats website FOTMOB, Hibs rank fourth in the entire Scottish Premiership when it comes to accurate crosses per game. Which suggests that the wide players – most often the fullbacks, in this instance – are getting on the ball and finding team-mates with well-placed deliveries.

Hibs are also ranked SECOND in the league in accurate long balls per match, behind only Dundee United. That possibly says something about the style of football being played by Gray’s men – but it also shows that they’re good at it.

Only Celtic and city rivals Hearts, meanwhile, have won more corner kicks. For whatever that’s worth.

Keeping the ball

Possession stats of just a smidgen under 50 per cent, in a campaign that has included games against both Celtic and Rangers, are not to be sniffed that. On that measure alone, Hibs are sitting sixth in the Scottish Premiership.

They’re in the same position when it comes to pass completion per game. That backs up what we’ve seen, right? A team who rarely seem out of the contest, on balance of play.

So the trouble is …

More than enough time on the ball. Decent territorial gains. Plenty of accurate balls into the danger zone. Why isn’t it all adding up to goals and victories?

Well, given the importance of transitional play in the modern game, there’s an obvious value in winning the ball close to the opposition goal. Hibs are second bottom of the table when it comes to that particular measure, which reflects the way they’re set up to block teams, rather than press them into mistakes.

A lot of responsibility may rest on the shoulders of Kuharevich (left) and Boyle. | SNS Group

A look at their heat map shows that Hibs do get forward in numbers when they have the ball, with 32 per cent of their possession coming in the opposition final third. They don’t hang about near their own goal for long spells, looking to draw opponents out.

For all the possession and all the crosses laid on a plate for forwards, however, Hibs rank only eighth in the league when it comes to touches in the opposition box – a key indicator of striker involvement. They’re also 10th in both expected goals (xG) and what the stats folk call “big chances”, defined as an opportunity where the player should reasonably be expected to score.

Problem solvers

If Gray decides to keep playing to his team’s strengths, expect Jordan Obita – sitting JOINT SECOND in the whole Scottish Premiership when it comes to clear chances created – to see as much of the ball as possible. Mykola Kuharevich, meanwhile, is comfortably inside the top 20 for the entire league when it comes to expected goals (xG). Which means he’s doing something – but not everything – right.

Nicky Cadden has been putting up what Ian Gordon’s American chums would call good offensive numbers when fit to play, so a lot may depend on the guy who very nearly saved a point for Hibs in last weekend’s calamitous loss to St Mirren. Beyond looking to individuals, does Gray tweak his style, advance his entire team five yards or refine the traps they’re setting for opponents?

He’s got a week or so to figure it out, before being thrust into three games – over the space of eight days – where all the focus will be on, as Gray himself puts it, the only statistic that really matters. The score in the corner of the screen.