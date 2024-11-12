Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Surviving until season-saving January window must be short-term goal

Nobody, least of all the current Hibs manager himself, believes that David Gray has been given a long-term guarantee of job security. In a business where all but a few untouchables can come under pressure quicker than you can say “one win in 13”, permanence is measured out in small portions.

Unless Gray emerges from the hectic three-game week lurking at the end of this international break with a chunk of points on the board and his reputation suitably enhanced … well, it hardly needs to be spelled out, does it? Dundee away, Aberdeen at home and Motherwell away in the space of eight short days represents a triple threat to the vote of confidence issued by the board yesterday.

With a notable new face coming in behind the scenes and the promise of more transfer market help in January very much on the table, the onus is now on the current Hibs squad to put themselves within touch of the top six – at least - by the turn of the year. Whether or not Gray is at the helm will remain a live question until/unless he buries all doubts beneath a healthy pile of positive results. Here’s what we know:

Necessary changes

Recruitment, recruitment, recruitment. Such an important element of running any football club that it bears repeating. And repeating.

Which is why Bournemouth head of recruitment analysis Garvan Stewart being asked to contribute to a squad rebuild – yes, another one – feels like a major step change. One that already has fans excited about a potentially massive January.

Talent identification has certainly been a problem area for Hibs. In the same way that the Black Death was a problem for roughly half of Europe’s population in season 1349-50.

Hamstrung by long-term contracts approved by long-gone managers, Gray was still supported to the tune of 12 – that’s TWELVE - first-team signings to kick-start his time at the helm. Even ignoring the stark reality of the league table, few of the new faces have looked comfortable in the Scottish Premiership.

If Hibs were to improve on last season, they really needed to spend the summer exchanging a lot of average players – good pros, technically OK, never let anyone down etc – for upgrades. In a much tougher January market, those upgrades will need to be upgraded.

For what it’s worth; a promise of sorts

As board statements go, the one hammered out via a series of transatlantic phone calls yesterday wasn’t the worst. Certainly not compared to the “results need to improve” missive that left Nick Montgomery hanging out to dry just after the “simply unacceptable” offence of missing out on the top six last season.

The fact that Bill Foley supports the decision to keep Gray in situ, with fellow director Ryan Caswell and Black Knight Football Club president Tim Bezbatchenko taking their lead from the billionaire Bournemouth owner, also represents an important development, given Foley’s previous position on the head coaching role. The famously impatient American clearly sees no point in rushing into a change for change’s sake.

Everyone, Foley included, will have their opinion on how many points Hibs could/should/absolutely must take from the next nine available. Whatever private target the board may have set, in their own minds, Gray will know that the best he can achieve between now and the end of the month is more breathing space heading into a hectic December schedule. That might be enough. For now.

Decision makers taking flak

Ian Gordon, Ben Kensell, Malky Mackay, Malcolm McPherson … none of the guys ‘upstairs’ at Easter Road, from majority shareholder to chief executive, sporting director to chairman/figurehead, can be surprised to find themselves coming in for criticism. If you’re a fan who has invested hard-earned cash in a season ticket, new kit, maybe even a membership for the new sports bar, you’re entitled to complain – within reason – about a lack of value for money.

Leadership matters. The tone set by the executives and directors at the very top of the pyramid, their involvement – or non-involvement – in the everyday decisions and major turning points, carries enormous influence on what happens all the way down the line.

Hibs powerbrokers (L-R) McPherson, Mackay and Gordon are coming in for criticism from supporters. | SNS Group

Of course, one of the biggest complaints made about Hibs is that they change managers too often. The board will argue that they’ve shown strength, then, in standing by Gray.

If the team turn things around on the park, they’ll look like geniuses. Genii? Either works. The alternative, a continued slump in results, would only intensify calls for change far beyond the technical area.

Players owe the gaffer

Some of them might not be brilliant footballers. One or two are clearly lacking in some vital quality needed to operate at this level.

But if there is anything about this Hibs squad, they’ll feel like they owe Gray a whole lot more than they’ve been producing. Some have said as much.

Player after player has testified to the effect that Gray and his coaching staff are giving the team everything they need – clear instruction, a solid tactical plan, effective training – to succeed. They can’t ALL be blowing smoke, right? Well, actions speak louder than words, lads.