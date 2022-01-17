Edinburgh City: busy month of comings and goings in transfer market

The 23-year-old, who can play right-back or as a central defender or midfielder, made his debut in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Kelty Hearts. Stirling has top-flight experience with Accies, but has found game-time limited in the Championship this term.

It has been a busy month for Citizens boss Gary Naysmith so far in the transfer window, as he looks to maintain the Capital club's push for promotion.

Hibs youngster Innes Murray, one of Naysmith's most shrewd signings of the campaign, has extended his loan at Ainslie Park until the end of the season.

Edinburgh City goalkeeper Ryan Goodfellow has had his contract terminated by mutual consent

Naysmith has had his hands tied for the majority of the season, due to a raft of injuries.

However, he has been able to bring in the likes of winger Anthony McDonald, defender Michael Travis, goalkeeper Jack Leighfield, as well as attacker Cammy Logan and centre-back Jack Brydon on loan from Hearts and Hibs respectively.

However, there have been some departures from the club to accommodate those who have signed. Ryan Goodfellow and Michael McFarlane have had their contracts terminated by mutual consent, while midfielder Alex Ferguson has returned to parent club St Johnstone.