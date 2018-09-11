Edinburgh City drawn to meet Arbroath in Irn-Bru Cup

Edinburgh City have been drawn away to Ladbrokes League One table-toppers Arbroath in the last 16 of the Irn-Bru Cup.

James McDonaugh’s players, who are currently top of League Two, are scheduled to travel to Gayfield on Saturday, October 13.

The Capital side earned their place in the draw following Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Lowland League outfit East Kilbride at K-Park – goals from Blair Henderson and Allan Smith (2) enough to see City progress despite otbathem trailing 2-1 with just six minutes of the tie remaining.

McDonaugh’s side have enjoyed a fine start to the season having amassed 12 points from a possible 15 in the league. And despite failing to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Betfred Cup, City finish third in a group that included Premiership side Motherwell and Championship outfit Queen of the South.

IRN-BRU Cup third-round draw: East Fife v Queen of the South; Arbroath v Edinburgh City; Bohemians v Sutton United; Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic; Ross County v Montrose; St Mirren Colts v Queen’s Park;

Motherwell Colts v Sligo Rovers; Connah’s Quay Nomads v Coleraine. (Ties to be played on weekend of October 13-14).