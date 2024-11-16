Scotland's Ben Doak tussles with Croatia's Josko Gvardiol. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The performances of the Liverpool youngster and frontman Tommy Conway offered plenty of hope for the Scots future

Ben Doak insists he’s totally unfazed by coming up against big name players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric on the international stage after his dazzling man of the match performance against Croatia.

The Liverpool youngster - who is shining on loan at English Championship outfit Middlesbrough alongside teammate Tommy Conway - continued to live up to his lofty reputation with another outstanding display for Steve Clarke’s side in the 1-0 Nations League win over the Croatians at Hampden Park last night.

The 19-year-old former Celtic youth star forced visiting goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski into a save that resulted in substitute John McGinn crashing home the rebound for the match-winner after 86 minutes to end the Scots 17-month wait for a victory on home soil.

Ben Doak of Scotland forces a save from Dominik Kotarski of Croatia before John McGinn scored the rebound | Getty Images

Quizzed on his mentality in terms of facing some of world’s football’s greatest stars, Doak said: “Yeah, obviously before the game there was a few butterflies, a bit of nerves. But once you’re on the pitch, I don’t know if it’s the same for everyone else but once I’m on the pitch I don’t see names or faces. I just see another team there to try and beat us and we need to try and beat them. When I’m on the ball, I don’t notice who I’m up against. It’s just a kit, that’s all I see. So I just try and do my best.”

Doak received a standing ovation from the Tartan Army after being withdrawn in stoppage time. Asked if he enjoyed the warm reception, the talented attacker joked: “I thought they did that for every sub! It was nice getting a round of applause but I don’t really look too much into that. If it was a wee bit extra then great, I really appreciate the support of all the fans.”

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston has been similarly impressed by Doak’s impact since stepping into the senior squad, admitting: “We know Ben’s qualities. He’s rapid and his quality on the ball is there as well for everyone to see. Fair play to him, he’s come into the team and been a new lease of life. He’s helped me, he makes me look good! But in all seriousness, he’s done brilliant and just needs to keep his head down and keep going.

“Croatia are a top team, they’ve got top players. We were aware of that coming into the game. But we knew, especially after the last camp, that the performances were there but it was just the end result lettings us down and none of us were content with that. So to come away with a result like that especially against a team like Croatia, we’re really happy with.”

