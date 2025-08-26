Midfielder looking to draw on previous European experience as part of ‘exciting’ new format

Almost eight years on from making her UEFA Women’s Champions League debut, Ellis Notley is relishing another crack at European football with Hibs.

Grant Scott’s side have travelled to Cyprus ahead of facing Fortuna Hjørring in their second round qualifier on Wednesday evening - a game being broadcast on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Hibs are competing in Europe again for the first time since the 2019/20 season after their surprise title win last term, and vice-captain Notley - who was part of the squad that lost to Slavia Prague in the round of 32 - is looking forward to testing herself again on the Euro stage.

Hibernian's Kirsten Reilly, Rachael Boyle and Ellis Notley (L-R) lift the Scottish Women's Premier League trophy last season | SNS Group

“I didn’t realise it was quite eight years ago so that’s a new stat for me,” Notley admitted. “I’m extremely excited for the game tomorrow. When we won the league in May, you’re just looking for what’s next.

“We want to do well in the league this season and replicate our performances week in, week out, but this (Champions League) is an added bonus of being successful last season. It’s obviously an honour to play for this club, but even more so to play for and represent them on a European platform.”

New UWCL format ‘excites’ Notley as Hibs aim to break new ground

Notley is hoping that Hibs could become the first Scottish club to potentially break new ground as part of the new Women’s Champions League format, which follows the same path as the men's Champions League for season 2025/26.

It involves teams being grouped together for mini-tournaments with a semi-final and a final played out, with the winners of each section advancing to the third qualifying round - the last stage before a new 18-team league phase is formed.

Last season’s shock SWPL title winners know the prize for overcoming Fortuna Hjorring would be a tie against the winners of the match between Cypriot champions Apollon Ladies and Swiss title holders Young Boys.

Notley declared: “The new format is exciting, I don’t think I’ve fully got my head around how it all works with it being so new! But, as I say, we just need to focus on one game at a time, and what could potentially be at the end of this game, and where we can end up.

“It’s always nice to be the first Scottish team to (enter a new competition), but we’ve got to get through the first game tomorrow before we can look too far ahead.”

Notley aiming to draw on previous European experience

The midfielder - part of Hibs’ senior leadership group - is looking to draw on her previous European experience to guide a number of Hibs’ younger players.

“I think as a group of staff and players we’re really good at focusing on it just being another game of football,” Notley said. “I think that’s been the main focus, go out and play what’s in front of you.

“That’s all we can really do. Obviously, a lot of the team could potentially make their Champions League debut tomorrow, and it’s a massive thing, a massive honour for every individual that’s lucky enough to do that.

“So they need to know that it’s a big occasion, but at the same time, how can we manage that? I think that’s where the likes of myself, Rachael (Boyle), Kirsten (Reilly) and Shiv (Hunter), who have experienced it all can come in and play a vital role in calming nerves and making sure our full focus is there for the game.”