UEFA confirm dates and KO times as Scott’s players fly Saltire in Europe

Reigning SWPL champions Hibs are gearing up for the new season in earnest after having their Champions League fixtures confirmed. And they’ve already made a couple of potentially important signings ahead of a busy campaign that promises to stretch Grant Scott’s squad to its limits.

It’s been confirmed that Cypriot side Apollon Ladies will host the four-team mini-league that includes Hibs Women as they look to progress beyond the second qualifying round next month. Scott’s team will take on Danish champions Fortuna Hjoggard in their semi-final at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium in Paphos on Wednesday, August 25, with a 9.30 pm local time KO – 7.30 pm back in Scotland.

Gibb back after successful loan spell

That’s the second of the semi-finals, with the hosts taking on BSC Young Boys at the same venue in a 5 pm local time kick-off. The winners of both semis will meet at the stadium on Saturday, August 30, for a final scheduled to kick-off at 9.30 pm local time, while there’s a third-place play-off for the semi-final losers earlier in the day.

Hibs Women won title decider against Rangers at Ibrox

Scott, whose team saw off the twin challenge of Glasgow City and Rangers to win Hibs Women’s first league title since 2007, winning at Ibrox on the final day to secure the crown, has been trying to build a squad capable of competing on two fronts this season. So far, he’s made two key signings in Caley Gibb and Hannah Jordan.

Gibb became the first recruit of summer last week, the versatile 21-year-old defender – who spent last season on loan with Scott’s team – signing a one-year deal. The move represents a homecoming for Gibb, who came through the Hibs academy, making her first-team debut as a 15-year-old back in May of 2019.

Gibb moved on to Spartans and then Partick Thistle before signing a short-term loan with her first club in February, playing a vital role in the league run-in as she made 10 appearances – including starting the final four matches of a spectacular season. The offer of a full-time contract has now lured her back to Hibs on a more permanent footing.

“It feels amazing to be here,” said Gibb. “To be here playing full-time is something that I've always wanted to do. I’m delighted.

“These past few months have been incredible. It’s something that I've dreamed of since I was a wee girl. I’m definitely still living the dream and I’m looking forward to representing the club again.”

Jordan makes move from Spartans

Gibb’s signing was followed by the capture of Spartans attacking threat Hannah Jordan, who bagged 13 league goals last season – the most by any player outside the ‘big five’ in the SWPL. A Scotland Under-19 international, she’s considered a top prospect by Hibs.

“I am looking to make the next step in my career, and I think this is the perfect place for me to thrive in a full-time environment,” said Jordan of her short hop across the capital, adding: “Grant sold the move to me well. Seeing what the team did last season, winning the league, this is something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Scott is pleased with his work in the market so far, saying: “I’m delighted to have Hannah join the club. To have another one of Scotland’s top young talents decide to join Hibs to further their development is fantastic. After a decent goal scoring season in a team that had a tough campaign last season, we think she can kick-on and add to our attacking options

“And we are delighted to secure Caley’s signature after last season’s successful loan spell. She really stepped up after arriving and put in top performances post-split to help us win the league.

“Caley is also a young, exciting prospect that we are pleased to bring back to the club on a full-time basis, and I am very much looking forward to seeing her develop further here.”