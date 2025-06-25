Champions League adventure forces postponement of early head-to-head with rivals City

Hibs Women are under no illusions about the added difficulty factor involved in defending the SWPL title they claimed in such glorious fashion last season. Being No. 1 on every other team’s hit list is certainly likely to complicate matters for Grant Scott’s team.

Ellis Notley, the former Hibs Academy girl made good, understands that being champions comes with a burden, admitting: “It kind of puts a target on our back, probably. We're the ones to beat in the league, so people will be after us.

“But, you know, we'll focus on ourselves. And walking out as champions at Meadowbank will be special.

“What's it going to take to defend the title? A lot of hard work, a lot of highs, a lot of lows, I'm sure.

First Edinburgh derby of season slated for Oriam

“But we’ll just do it similar to what we did this season. We respect every other opponent, but our focus will be on ourselves.

“We know the quality that every team has within the league, but we know the quality that we have within our changing room. So, yeah, it's about how can we push on from that and, you know, hopefully replicate something special.”

Hibs will kick off their title defence at home to Aberdeen on August 17, while the first Edinburgh derby of the new campaign will be on September 7 at Oriam. Scott’s team are scheduled to head to the scene of last year’s defining triumph, Ibrox, to face a Rangers team under new management in January.

Danish opposition lie in wait as UEFA assign ‘mini-league’ host

Although scheduled to play Glasgow City in the third game of the new season, Hibernian’s involvement in the Women’s Champions League has already forced that game back to a midweek at the start of October. They’re still waiting for UEFA to finalise a venue for that Champions League mini-group that begins with a semi-final against Fortuna Hjorring on August 27 and – hopefully – a final against Apollon Ladies or BSC Young Boys three days later, although it’s highly unlikely that Edinburgh will play host to Group 2.

Notley, a vice-captain equally at home in defence or midfield, still combines her elite football career with a part-time job as a PE teacher at Ross High School in Tranent, just a decent long clearance from Hibernian Training Centre at East Mains. There may well be a few extra days off requested from her extremely flexible employers, depending on how Hibs fare at home and abroad.

“I’ve actually taken June off to give myself some time off,” said Notley, the 26-year-old adding: “Or I would have had, I think it was Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, four days before we were back in for pre-season.

“So thankfully the school were good, and they allowed me the time off, so I'm ready to go come pre-season. They're very supportive, so I can't complain.

“We've had a good last couple of days. We've had the Champions League draw Tuesday and then the league fixtures being released this morning. So, yeah, it's an exciting time.

“It's a good draw in the Champions League. It's not going to be an easy draw by no means. We can be competitive in that fixture and give ourselves the best chance to hopefully progress.

“The school is so supportive, so they know that my football is a priority. So, yeah, I'm sure when the time off is needed, they'll be nothing but supportive.

“And actually, it's quite good being able to go in and teach and work. Just allows me to switch off from that football capacity on a rest day maybe and, you know, have a distraction, so to say.”

For Notley, recruited by Hibs as a 13-year-old, being part of everything that has happened since – with the prospect of even more adventure to come – is obviously special. With a new two-year contract signed towards the tail end of last season, she’s already looking forward to fresh challenges.

She said: “I think in my first season with the under-15s we won the cup double and then from there I've just progressed through the age groups, you know, winning cups at senior level. And we finally got our hands on that league trophy this season.

“I've seen the club make lots of steps and be progressive and they're continuing to do so. So to be part of that at all levels is special and it's something that I want to be involved in in the future.

“And thankfully I will be, so I can help push the club in the right direction and support all the other girls that are coming through the academy. I think there's a lot of talent within our academy.

“How can we nurture and prosper that? Because, you know, hopefully they can be stars for us one day.

“Personally, there was probably stress leading up to singing the new contract. Football is always uncertain.

“So to get that signed and finalised towards the end of last season to then go on to win the league, you know, it was a great last couple of weeks of that season. So, yeah, got two more years, so we'll see what we can do and see what we can build on.”