SWPL title winner Tegan Bowie has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension, as Hibs back Grant Scott’s ambition to build on their first championship triumph since 2007. Flying winger Bowie will now be a Hibernian Women player until 2027.

And Hibs boss Scott has challenged the 21-year-old to earn a regular place in new Scotland gaffer Melissa Andreatta’s national team set-up. Youth international Bowie, who scored five times and bagged six assists in 26 starts for Hibs last season, has previously been called up by Scotland – but is yet to win a senior cap.

Scott, who led his team to one of the most surprising title triumphs in the history of Scottish women’s football, despite working on a fraction of the budget available to rival clubs, said: “We’re delighted to secure Tegan for another two years. She’s an exciting player who brings real attacking flair and freedom to our squad, the exact kind of player I like in my teams.

“I’d challenge her for more goals and assists but her long-term aim should be the Scotland ‘A’ Squad, that’s how good she is. Despite being around for ages, she’s still one of the best young talents in Scotland, so it’s brilliant that she’s staying here at Hibs.”

A Hibs Academy talent who moved to Celtic as professionalism prompted a shift in power across the women’s game, Bowie helped the Hoops to finish second in season 2020-21. But she was Scott’s fourth signing of his second stint at Hibs when he swooped to take Bowie back to Hibs in the summer of 2023.

Bowie, who has made 65 appearances across two seasons for the Hibees, said: “I'm delighted. It was never in doubt that I was going to sign. I'm just very happy.

“We have a good group of staff here that drive us to be better every day. It helps massively.”

Grant Scott hoping for backing to support Champions League campaign

With a crack at the Champions League to come, Scott is hopeful that Hibs – ranked fifth of the SWPL’s five full-time teams when it comes to overall budget – can find resources to enable his team to compete on two fronts next season, telling our Hibs Hub podcast: “Yeah, I think at this point there's a lot of conversations yet to be had. We've been given a budget for next year for a playing squad.

“I'm across, you know, some of the budget for other costs that it takes to put the team on the pitch as well. So, you know, we've got a bit of control over that, and we've been given those figures.

“I think, you know, without going with the begging bowl, I think I've got to go and ask the questions now if there's additional support available. Because I feel European qualification probably means we have to add in a couple of bits of different dynamic.

“Whether that's quality, whether it's character, whether it's a bit of both, whether it's just players that we might suit the European ties better or just players that would come in and contest a starting spot on the team. Thankfully, we've retained most of what we have. There'll naturally be some departures.

“But I think those conversations will have to happen and we can only ask the question because that will dictate a lot how we set up next season, what the playing style and squad will be like. And yeah, I think it's fair questions to ask.”