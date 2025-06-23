Hibernian Women in Champions League draw - and building for future

Hibs have tied down one of the key players behind last season’s stunning SWPL title triumph, with Lauren Doran-Barr signing a one-year contract extension. And the fullback says being part of the first Hibs Women team to win the league since 2007 “fuels the hunger for more” as Grant Scott’s team look to build on their success.

Hibs, who will be in the hat for the second qualifying round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League at tomorrow’s draw in Nyon, pulled off a real shock to pip both Rangers and Glasgow City to the league crown with a final-day victory at Ibrox. They’re now well into the hard work of keeping the best of that squad together.

Doran-Barr was on a contract expiring later this month. But has now agreed terms on a new deal that runs through to the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old was a stalwart in the Hibs line-up last season, putting together a remarkable run of 30 straight starts in all competitions between September and that closing triumph in Govan. She made 29 appearances in the league, scoring twice.

And she’s eager to build on that individual and collective success, saying: “After an unforgettable season winning the league with such a special group, I’m delighted to continue my journey with the club. That feeling of success just fuels the hunger for more and, as a group, we’re determined to build on it.

“This is exactly the kind of ambitious and driven environment you want to be part of as a player. I still feel I’ve got more to develop and contribute here at Hibs, and I’m really excited about what we can achieve together in the 2025/26 season.”

Rival clubs were interested in Doran-Barr

Hibs Women boss Scott identified Doran-Barr as a potential cornerstone of the team. And he made it clear that the defender was in demand, with more than one rival club making offers.

“We’re absolutely delighted to keep Lauren for the upcoming season,” said Scott, the experienced coach adding: “She’s been a consistent performer and a key component of our defensive line that’s kept so many clean sheets.

“She’s been vital to our success and it's a real boost to know she’s chosen to stay with us despite interest from elsewhere. Lauren still has more to offer in our overall play, and I’m excited to see her continue developing with us here at Hibs. She’s an important part of what we’re building here."

Hibs will find out the identity of their Champions League opponents – multiple - tomorrow afternoon, as a rejigged format for the women’s competition comes into effect. Unseeded in the draw, they’ll be pitched into a group of four, with one of the clubs selected to host a mini-tournament involving all of the teams.

They’ll play a semi-final and, if successful, a final to get through to the third qualifying round. That will be played under a similar format and, if successful there, Hibs will progress into the league phase. The draw begins at 1 pm UK time tomorrow afternoon, with match details to follow in due course.