Goal of the Season winner goes back to her roots

SWPL title winners Hibs have added another proven winner to the squad as they prepare to defend their domestic crown AND launch an assault on the Champions League, with 20-year-old attacker Tiree Burchill signing a one-year deal. Burchill, who spent last season at Partick Thistle, was an SWPL champion with Celtic in season 2023-24, hitting the next six times in 15 league games for the Hoops.

The former Hibs academy prospect, who hit the net nine times in 32 appearances for the Jags last season, also won the 2024-25 Goal of the Season award for her ridiculous looping volley away to Spartans. A regular at youth level for Scotland, she’s been a target for Hibs boss Grant Scott for a while now, with the manager eager to get her back to East Mains.

Goals expected from Scotland youth international

“Tiree is another player similar in age profile to many of our attacking players - and we hope she will add goals to our side,” said Scott, the gaffer adding: “She is an exciting forward we have tracked for a couple of seasons, and I think our environment will really help towards her development.”

For Burchill, a return to full-time football was a big part of the attraction in returning, as he said: “It feels great to be here. I'm so happy to be back in full-time football.

“I spent about four years here when I was younger in the academy. I'm so delighted to be back where I almost started my journey. I can't wait to get going.

“I think it’s a great place for young players like myself to develop. Seeing the team's success last season, it was a no-brainer to come here.”

Hibs won the SWPL title for the first time since 2007 in dramatic fashion last season, seeing off the twin challenges of Rangers and Glasgow City with a final-day victory at Ibrox. They kick off their title defence on August 7 at home to Aberdeen.

They follow that game with a trip to Glasgow to take on Partick Thistle a week later – before embarking on their European adventure. Cypriot side Apollon Ladies will host the four-team mini-league that sees Scott’s team attempt to progress beyond the second qualifying round of European football’s premier women’s tournament.

Hibs will take on Danish champions Fortuna Hjoggard in their semi-final at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium in Paphos on Wednesday, August 25, with a 9.30 pm local time KO – 7.30 pm back in Scotland. That’s the second of the semi-finals, with the hosts taking on BSC Young Boys at the same venue in a 5 pm local time kick-off. The winners of both semis will meet at the stadium on Saturday, August 30, for a final scheduled to kick-off at 9.30 pm local time, while there’s a third-place play-off for the semi-final losers earlier in the day.