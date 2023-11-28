Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs and Hearts both enjoyed securing another three points in the Scottish Premiership's return to action as the Hibees beat Dundee 2-1 across the bridge and Hearts took down their former player and manager Craig Levein to beat St Johnstone 1-0.

The fans of the latter, however, appeared less enthused by their side's triumphs and have come to criticise their squads manner of play. The Jambos are sitting fourth in the league, having enjoyed their third successive league win which marks the first time this has been accomplished since January 2022.

In the hope of impressing the fans in more style, this weekend sees Nick Montgomery's side welcome Aberdeen while Steven Naismith heads through to Kilmarnock. Ahead of the weekend's action, here is the latest news from the Edinburgh clubs' Premiership rivals...

Ex-Celtic star to enjoy transfer battle

Aston Villa are very interested in Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, the 26-year-old Scotland left-back who is on loan at Real Sociedad - and the La Liga club are also keen on signing the former Celtic defender permanently (Football Transfers).

The Scotland international was sent to Spain in the summer but his Gunners manager Mikel Arteta retains a long-term interest in the player, hoping he will be back at the Emirates for the 2024/25 season. However, Real Sociedad have ramped up their interest in buying the player and may well push to make the deal permanent at the end of the season while Premier League's Aston Villa are also keen to invest in the 26-year-old as it has been reported Unai Emery is becoming unhappy with Lucas Digne at left-back.

Emery was the Arsenal manager who took Tierney to the Emirates from Celtic back in 2019 for £27 million and the Scotland star is now set for a three way transfer battle next summer.

Rangers key man agrees new contract

Rangers winger Ross McCausland has agreed terms on a new contract until the summer of 2027 despite growing interest from clubs in England and across Europe in the 20-year-old (Sky Sports). McCausland has impressed under new Rangers boss Philippe Clement who handed the youngster his first start for the club in a 2-0 win at Livingston earlier this month.Rangers would have only received in the region of £350,000 in compensation if McCausland signed a pre-contract with a club outside of Scotland.

Gers boss Clement has been vocal in his desire for McCausland to stay at the club and insisted he was comfortable giving the player more senior team action before tying him down long-term."I could have treated the situation in a different way and first let him sign a contract before I let him play," he said. "I didn't do that because I know how important Glasgow Rangers is for Ross. I think we're on the right way and I have total trust that it's going to be a positive story."

Aberdeen set for club transfer record

Former Aberdeen striker Duncan Shearer will be amazed if Bojan Miovski does not become the club's record transfer sale (Press and Journal). The North Macedonia international's goal tally is now at 11 following his goal against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.