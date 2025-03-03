A whole host of former Hibs and Hearts stars were back in action over the weekend as they helped raise money for Alzheimer Scotland.
Former Rangers and Liverpool manager Graeme Souness was in charge of a Scotland squad containing the likes of James McArthur, James McFadden and Charlie Mulgrew as they faced a Rest of the World side managed by former Hibs player and manager Mixu Paatelainen. The visitors for the game held at the Falkirk Stadium included the likes of Marvin Andrews, Jose Quintongo and Stephen Ward amongst their ranks as they took part in the first ever Shooting Stars match, which has been branded as Scottish version of Soccer Aid.
Some memorable moments were played out in front of a strong crowd and some of the best images can be found below.
Manager: Graeme Souness Players: Colin Hendry - James McArthur - Frank McAvennie - Lee McCulloch - James McFadden - Lee Miller - Sanjeev Kholi - David Brophy - Steve Archibald - Richard Foster - Mark McLaughlin - Mark Kerr - Kieron Achara - Tony Docherty - Alan Combe - Charlie Mulgrew
Manager: Mixu Paatelainen Players: Marvin Andrews - Rudi Vata - Dave Edwards - Davie Thomson - Stephen Hunt - John Sutton - Jose Quintongo - Stephen Ward - Marvin Bartley - Tomas Cerny - Gavin Skelton - Junior Mendes - Nacho Novo
For more information on Alzheimer Scotland click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.