Ex Hearts and Hibs favourites join Scottish football legends and celebs to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 17:02 BST

Former Celtic and Rangers stars and Scottish football legend Graeme Souness all played a part in the fundraising effort.

A whole host of former Hibs and Hearts stars were back in action over the weekend as they helped raise money for Alzheimer Scotland.

Former Rangers and Liverpool manager Graeme Souness was in charge of a Scotland squad containing the likes of James McArthur, James McFadden and Charlie Mulgrew as they faced a Rest of the World side managed by former Hibs player and manager Mixu Paatelainen. The visitors for the game held at the Falkirk Stadium included the likes of Marvin Andrews, Jose Quintongo and Stephen Ward amongst their ranks as they took part in the first ever Shooting Stars match, which has been branded as Scottish version of Soccer Aid.

Some memorable moments were played out in front of a strong crowd and some of the best images can be found below.

Manager: Graeme Souness Players: Colin Hendry - James McArthur - Frank McAvennie - Lee McCulloch - James McFadden - Lee Miller - Sanjeev Kholi - David Brophy - Steve Archibald - Richard Foster - Mark McLaughlin - Mark Kerr - Kieron Achara - Tony Docherty - Alan Combe - Charlie Mulgrew

Manager: Mixu Paatelainen Players: Marvin Andrews - Rudi Vata - Dave Edwards - Davie Thomson - Stephen Hunt - John Sutton - Jose Quintongo - Stephen Ward - Marvin Bartley - Tomas Cerny - Gavin Skelton - Junior Mendes - Nacho Novo

For more information on Alzheimer Scotland click here.

Scottish footballing icon Colin Hendry, who played for the rest of the world team, celebrates with Scotland team

1. Colin Hendry celebrates with Scotland

Scottish footballing icon Colin Hendry, who played for the rest of the world team, celebrates with Scotland team | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Former Hearts striker Lee Miller celebrates at full time

2. Lee Miller celebrates

Former Hearts striker Lee Miller celebrates at full time | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Scotland Manager Graeme Souness signs autographs during a Shooting Stars charity match between Scotland and the Rest of the World.

3. Souness signs on!

Scotland Manager Graeme Souness signs autographs during a Shooting Stars charity match between Scotland and the Rest of the World. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Former Hearts star Jose Quitongo during a Shooting Stars charity match between Scotland and the Rest of the World

4. All smiles for Jose

Former Hearts star Jose Quitongo during a Shooting Stars charity match between Scotland and the Rest of the World | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Graeme Souness
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice