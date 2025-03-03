Former Rangers and Liverpool manager Graeme Souness was in charge of a Scotland squad containing the likes of James McArthur, James McFadden and Charlie Mulgrew as they faced a Rest of the World side managed by former Hibs player and manager Mixu Paatelainen. The visitors for the game held at the Falkirk Stadium included the likes of Marvin Andrews, Jose Quintongo and Stephen Ward amongst their ranks as they took part in the first ever Shooting Stars match, which has been branded as Scottish version of Soccer Aid.