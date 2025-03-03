There was a surprise departure confirmed on Sunday as a former Hibs and Arsenal man left his current club.

Highland League promotion challengers Brechin City have announced they have parted company with former Hibs and Arsenal midfielder Patrick Cregg less than 24 hours.

The 39-year-old, who made 17 appearances for Hibs during the 2009/10 season, stepped into management for the first time in his career last summer when he was named as new boss of the Glebe Park outfit after working as assistant manager to former Falkirk midfielder Stephen O’Donnell at League of Ireland clubs St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk. After kicking off his reign with a 13-game unbeaten run, Cregg’s side fell to a 3-2 defeat at Forres Mechanics before embarking on another lengthy unbeaten run that was extended to a tenth game by a 1-1 home draw with Clachnacuddin on Saturday. However, the draw also meant Brechin had only won one of their last five games and they now lie three points adrift of league leaders Brora Rangers.

Bizarrely, despite only losing one of their 25 league games this season, the Brechin board have now claimed ‘recent results have not met expectations’ as they confirmed Cregg’s managerial reign had been brought to a close less than 24 hours after Saturday’s draw.

A club statement released on Sunday read: “Brechin City FC can confirm that it has parted company with Manager Patrick Cregg and Assistant Logan McConachie. Chairman Kevin Mackie commented, "Whilst we are all disappointed that things have not worked out as we had hoped, football is a results-driven industry and unfortunately recent results have not met expectations. We thank Patrick for his efforts in his first venture into Management and wish both him and Logan every success in the future."A further update from the club will follow in due course.”

What have supporters said about the decision?

A number of Brechin supporters have taken to social media to give their take on the decision to part company with Cregg and McConachie.

X (formerly Twitter) user BoilerBoy said: “The reality is that Cregg was bringing in junior players to try to get the team into the senior leagues, never gonna happen. Battle hardened pros are required (not Sheridan) and use them to bring on the younger ones.” Lee Elder warned the club can not afford to remain in the Highland League, posting: “That’s the point. It’s not a blip. It’s a culmination of what we’ve been watching since October. We have to win the league, no ifs or buts. We can’t afford another season in the HL.”

Graeme Giles added: “Drawn 7 in the league and haven’t kept a clean sheet in 17 matches. Not losing doesnt mean you are good.” Robert Gilchrist posted: “Second in the league and only lost once. Why you sacked him?” and Eddie P said: “Sitting 2nd 3 points off top spot, 1 defeat all season with statement stating decision taken due results driven business Attitude like that , You lot done the coaching staff a favour by looks of it.”