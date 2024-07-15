Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals.

Hibs and Hearts have both reported back for pre-season as preparations continue ahead of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, which kicks off in less than three weeks. Hearts definitely enjoyed the better 2023/24 campaign, securing European football with a third-placed finish while Hibs had to settle for eighth.

Hearts kick off their new season at home to Rangers on Saturday, August 3, with Hibs hosting St. Mirren later that same day. The countdown is on and teams across the Scottish Premiership have been hard at work preparing for another intriguing campaign. With all that in mind, the EEN has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the division.

Kewell sacked

Former Celtic coach Harry Kewell has been sacked as manager of Yokohama F. Marinos after just six months. Kewell oversaw a 4-1 victory over Kashima Antlers on Sunday but a run of four straight defeats prior to that result saw Yokohama fall to 12th in the J.League, with those in charge deciding to part ways.

After hanging up his boots a decade ago, Kewell has been trying his hand at management but struggled to maintain a job, with stints at English Football League (EFL) clubs Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Barnet all ending badly. The Australian was then hired as part of Ange Postecoglou’s backroom staff at Celtic but did not follow him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Japanese media cite ‘unclear instructions and a lack of respect toward players’ as reasons for his Yokohama dismissal, with official confirmation expected in the coming days. His assistant John Hutchinson is expected to take on the role.

Brandon captain

Former Hearts defender Jamie Brandon has been named captain of Livingston, two years after making the move. The defender led his side out for the first on Saturday as Livingston beat Forfar Athletic 2-0 in their Scottish League Cup group stage clash.

Brandon joined Livingston on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, following the expiration of his contract at Hearts. The Scotland under-21 international had been at Tynecastle since 2016 and made his professional debut with Hearts the following year.

“When I was asked to be captain of the club, I was honoured,” Brandon said of his appointment. “I’m really looking forward to stepping up to this role. I have learned from great captains throughout my years and I’m hoping that my knowledge can make an impact in leading this team. I believe that we have a hard working and skilled group of boys at Livingston, and I am hopeful that we can achieve something special this season.”