Dylan Vente scored a hat trick against Elgin City in the Scottish League Cup (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The Dutch striker got his season off to a perfect start with three goals at Borough Briggs in their League Cup opener.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs striker Dylan Vente says he is enjoying playing as a ‘real striker’ under new head coach David Gray after bagging a hat-trick in their Premier Sports Cup opener away to Elgin City.

The Dutchman often played a lot deeper than he wanted to in what proved to be a frustrating first season at Easter Road but he has got his 2024/25 campaign off to the perfect start this time around. Speaking after the Hibees 5-0 drubbing of the League Two outfit in Moray, the 25-year old said: “5-0 and for myself three goals so that's a good feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know we have to win these games and it was the first competitive game after a hard pre-season so it's a good way to start. I think in these kinds of games it's important how you react and how you go into the game and I think today we did well. After losing the ball we reacted quickly and it's important to do that in these kinds of games.

"Last year was a bit frustrating for me, it was not the season I wanted but I'm happy that today I played as a real striker in the box and I think that's my best position. Hopefully this season I get more in the positions I want. Last year I played deeper and ran like crazy, sometimes for nothing. I'm happy with the new coach and he told me to play as a striker, stay as high as you can and that's the position I want to play so it's really good. If I'm in the box I know I have the quality to score goals and hopefully this season will bring more goals."

The attacker stole the headlines in Elgin with his hat-trick but the quality of assists on display in the match was also a joy to behold. Martin Boyle started the match up-front with the Dutchman but moved further wide when Chris Cadden’s substitution forced a change of shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vente added: “Boyley is really quick and if you're a striker it's always good to have those players around you so I like playing with Boyley on the right side or the left side, he's really good and he can create something out of nothing which is good for a striker.”

Last season it was European football for the Hibees so this is Vente’s first taste of League Cup group stage football. He said: "In Holland it is different, you have one cup game and it starts in August then you go through the rounds but never anything like this. It's good for your legs to have games and it can bring a good feeling and I think we did well today so it's good."

Elsewhere in the group, Queen’s Park were also 5-0 winners as the comfortably saw off the group’s other League Two representative - Peterhead. Hibs welcome the Spiders to Easter Road on Tuesday night in their next match while Kelty Hearts enter the competition as they make the trip to Elgin themselves.