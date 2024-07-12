Joe Newell is pictured during a Hibernian press conference after signing a contract extension and being named club captain for the 2024/25 campaign | SNS Group

The former Rotherham United midfielder will take over the armband from good friend Paul Hanlon at Easter Road.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Hibs club captain Joe Newell has spoken of the ‘honour’ of wearing being asked to step into the role previously filled by good friend Paul Hanlon and current gaffer David Gray.

The midfielder was announced as the new club skipper on Friday having also peened a contract extension keeping him at Easter Road till 2027. The 31-year old Birmingham native is no stranger to the armband having worn it in Hanlon’s absence plenty of times but leading the club off the pitch as well as on it will be a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It's a big honour. I've loved my time here since I first arrived. The gaffer got the job and made it clear to me what he wanted. It's a pleasure to be asked. He (David Gray) brought me in quite early and said he wanted me to be club captain. And then with the contract, we got it sorted and over the line so we could announce it all at the same time.

"No hesitation. I got a little taste of it last season with Paul not playing as much. He was still obviously club captain. I've had plenty of good moments in my career but it's definitely the biggest honour I've ever had. I've been up here for five years now. The size of the club and what it means to everyone and how much I've enjoyed it - it's the biggest honour of my career really.”

Newell added that he had ‘massive’ shoes to fill in taking over the role from Paul Hanlon, saying: “I've had a few weeks where I've kind of known it might happen. I've thought about the last two club captains - Paul and the gaffer - legends who have written their names into the club's history. To follow them, you kind of feel a little bit like you'll never live up to what they are. So to be asked is a massive honour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worn the armband on the pitch in Hanlon’s absence it gave Newell a taste of what it was like to lead the club he has represented since 2019. He remembers the first time he was asked to be captain and how filling in the job ever since gave him the desire to take on the responsibility full-time.

Asked if he remembered his first game as skipper, Newell said: “Yeah, St Mirren away, one of the first games he took as caretaker. I think Lewis and Daz (Darren McGregor) were playing and I remember thinking 'I really did feel a bit of a fraud leading those two out'. But again it shows that the gaffer always believed in me and what I have to lead the team. That was a nice moment.

“Paul was obviously club captain but he must have been injured or suspended that day so I never really thought about it too much because you think Paul and Lewis will be here forever. Like I said, last year when I was on the pitch and stuff it gave me a real sense of wanting to do it long term and to be asked it's amazing.

“To be asked from the gaffer is an honour itself and Paul last year gave me his blessing on many occasions, including the summer at my wedding after a few drinks, we had a good conversation and I know that he'll be thrilled for me. Obviously this club will always mean a lot to Paul so for me to kind of fill his shoes he will be more than proud."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newell is also very aware that being club captain comes with far more responsibility than simply leading the team on the pitch but that is something he is prepared for. He added: “ On the pitch, whether you have the armband or not, you're going to be trying to help out, lead by example and give information.

“There's 11 players that can do that, we can all talk and lead. It's more off the field stuff like managing the dressing room, making sure the boys are okay, being that voice in the dressing room to the manager if we aren't happy with stuff or if we feel there are things that need tinkering then I'll be the one to voice that. It's the stuff that doesn't get seen that's probably more important."

Finally, the midfielder addressed questions on the club’s targets this season. He made it clear that the club should always aim to compete for European places in the league and do well in the cups and that winning the cup with the Hibees was a personal ambition of his.

"The realistic targets will always be to compete in the cups and to try and finish in the European spaces. It always has to be that at this club and I think it's realistic this year with the players we've already brought in are going to add real quality and whether we make new signings or whatever I'm sure they'll add depth and quality to the squad. It has to be European spaces and a cup, that's something personally I'm dying for, I'd love to win a cup here. Everyone is really enthusiastic and positive.”